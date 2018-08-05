WWE News: Corey Graves Leaving Social Media, Aleister Black’s Reported Injury Puts ‘Takeover’ Bout In Jeopardy

Between trolls and fake news, social media can be a noxious experience, and WWE commentator Corey Graves has seemingly had enough with the often-toxic environment. Recently, Corey Graves took to Twitter, and as Ringside News documented, the WWE commentator explained why he was exiting social media.

“Unfortunately, social media has become a very toxic place. People don’t know where to draw the line. It’s become more exhausting than productive to me. Some things in life are more important than ‘likes’ and ‘followers.’ I urge you to explore that. Deuces!”

Corey Graves posted the exact same message on his Instagram account. While the WWE commentator didn’t list any specific instances of the toxicity he has experienced, Corey Graves has had his fair share of Twitter altercations. In June, Graves took a jab at former WWE superstar CM Punk. He stated that CM Punk betrayed him because they were best friends, and now Punk wants nothing to do with him or any other WWE superstar.

This caused a backlash on Twitter by many Punk fans, and they ridiculed the WWE commentator. Many Twitter users told Corey Graves that he was selfish when it came to his opinion of CM Punk, and others mocked Corey for subtweeting CM Punk after his brutal UFC loss.

The first rule of “punk rock” is loyalty, and this guy betrayed it all. I still love you, “friend” and I’m sorry you got lost. — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Comment still had the feel of sour grapes, and an attempt to gloat over someone's failure. That's not a good look, and no matter how well you know/knew him, it still seems petty. — Tim Bell (@TimBell81) June 10, 2018

This is just one example of many arguments that Graves has had on social media, and it’s likely that these types of heated exchanges lent their hand in him bidding social media adieu. While his fans will certainly miss his posts, many would argue that Graves certainly has a good point: there are many things in life that are far more important than “likes” and “follows.”

In other WWE news, tragically, former NXT champion Aleister Black reportedly received an injury during a house show in Las Vegas, where he received a crotch shot from Tommaso Ciampa that was all too real, as Uproxx documented.

ProWrestling.com reports that Black’s injury was to his groin muscle, and that he recently underwent surgery to repair the muscle. Thankfully, Aleister Black is expected to recover, and injuries of this nature typically takes about three weeks to heal. Unfortunately, this leaves Black’s match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 in jeopardy.

Since NXT is prerecorded, many publications have provided spoilers of the show indicating that it appears Aleister Black was going to be put in a triple threat match at Takeover: Brooklyn with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship. Recent airings of NXT on the WWE Network have indicated the same thing.

WWE

Regardless if that triple threat match was in WWE’s plan or not, Black’s appearance at NXT Takeover may now be in jeopardy. The good news is that Aleister will likely recover successfully and return to action in a matter of weeks, and if the two were to square off one more time in singles competition, Gargano and Ciampa’s longtime feud almost guarantees a show-stealing performance at WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.