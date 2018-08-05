Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Could Go Public Over Divorce, Warns Sister

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha warns that ex-husband Trevor may speak out soon.

Samantha Markle is quickly becoming known as one of her famous sister’s loudest critics. Samantha published insulting tweets on the Duchess’ birthday, and capped off the weekend by warning her that more enemies could be on the way. In particular, Samantha says that Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson could make his way to the spotlight, according to the Mirror.

Meghan and Trevor divorced in 2013, and Samantha claims that, “He said he was devastated, that he felt like a piece of gum at the bottom of his shoe.”

Whatever the case, Trevor has remained silent over his past relationship with Meghan for the time being. Samantha also claims that the reason the two split is because Meghan wanted to focus on getting famous (which she clearly succeeded at achieving).

Moreover, Samantha taunted her sister, saying that “It would only offend her if Trevor shares personal details that were put into character or scripted.” She’s referring to Trevor’s work on a TV show about a fairytale romance where a divorcee marries a British prince. Whether such a thing would happen or not is unclear.

However, one thing is for certain. Samantha herself doesn’t appear to be backing down from making derogatory comments, and could possibly be enjoying the attention she’s getting from the media.

EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle's sister reveals the Duchess made ex husband Trevor Engelson feel "like gum at the bottom of his shoe" https://t.co/mWhGdM1Xqx pic.twitter.com/x2yWXJr3Ny — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 3, 2018

Iff Trevor is so upset and possibly outspoken about the bitter end to his relationship with Meghan, some wonder why he would remain silent. It may be because Trevor knows better than to take the low road. Or, Samantha suggests that Trevor wants to preserve his spot in Hollywood.

If Trevor does indeed go public with his grievances, he would join Thomas, Samantha, and Thomas Jr. in perpetuating what appears to be a somewhat humiliating and embarrassing family feud.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Meghan may possibly be visiting her dad during her solo trip to the U.S. If so, Thomas has said that he’d stop speaking to the press.

Some people wonder how the family circus could, if at all, be stopped. The Daily Beast suggested that the royal family could pay off Thomas Markle to gain his silence, since there has been history of that being done in the past. It’s uncertain whether the goal for Thomas is to receive compensation, or if he truly just wants to speak to his daughter again and start fixing their problems. If Meghan really does visit her dad, many hope people will be able to see his true intentions.