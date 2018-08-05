Kourtney Kardashian Shares New ‘KUWTK’ Promo Clip With More Footage From That Big Fight With Kim

The footage reveals that Kourtney did not attend Kim's baby shower because of their fight.

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a new promo clip for the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and gives some additional context for the huge fight that she had with her sister, Kim.

In the clip, we see some footage that was not in included in video snippets that were previously shared. The editing makes it seem like the new footage was recorded before the big fight. In it, we see Kourtney dressed in an oversized Tupac sweatshirt, sitting down with Kim. Mrs. Kardashian West tells her sister that she is coordinating the annual family Christmas photo shoot and that she is trying to make it easy on everyone’s schedule. But Kourtney says that she has “got a lot going on right now.”

Then there’s a jump cut to more footage from the fight that we saw earlier. Kourtney asserts that she will be leaving the photo shoot at 4 p.m. and that she “doesn’t care what anyone says about it.”

Kim unloads on her and Kourtney leaves. We later see Kourtney crying as she expresses how hurt she was by what Kim said. The clip also reveals that Kim’s oldest sister did not attend her baby shower because of their rift.

“I don’t think that she (Kourtney) is big on family because if she was, she would be at my shower,” Kim says to the camera, near the end of the video.

Kourtney shared the video with a caption that held some advice for her fans.

“Surround yourself with people that lift you up and bring out the best in you,” she wrote. “Tonight, the Season 15 premiere episode on E!”

In an interview with E! News, Kourtney said that she had been feeling “picked on” by her family for a while and that things came to a head when the fight was recorded.

Although this footage was shot months ago, it doesn’t look like Kim and Kourtney have resolved their issues completely.

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” she added. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. “So, I think this is ongoing. It’s a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It’s definitely a process and you’ll see it throughout the season.”

Kourtney also revealed that out of all her sisters, she’s closest to Kendall Jenner because they have similar personalities. She also says that Kendall defends her this season when her other sisters are saying mean things about her behind her back.

“Kendall has my back in this season, you’ll see,” Kourtney said.

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres tonight on the E! Network.