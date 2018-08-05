Galaxy Note 9 Pre-Order Customers To Get $150 Worth Of In-Game Currency For ‘Fortnite’ Android, Per ‘XDA’

The Android version of the popular game will reportedly be an exclusive to the Galaxy Note 9 for the first 30 days.

Mobile gamers might have a good reason to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 once it formally launches next week, as a new report suggests that the South Korean company has a tie-in with the makers of Fortnite’s mobile version, that will reward Note 9 pre-order customers with $150 worth of in-game currency.

According to a report from XDA-Developers, Epic Games will be releasing the mobile version of Fortnite on Android as a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 exclusive for the first 30 days, and as a Galaxy line exclusive for the three months following its release. Currently, the game is only available for iOS devices, but with the Android version coming soon, it looks like owners of other Android devices might have to wait a while before it becomes available for their gadgets.

The report added that the deal between Epic Games and Samsung will also reward Galaxy Note 9 owners with 15,000 V-Bucks, which is Fortnite’s in-game currency, that can be used to purchase skins, emotes, dances, and other cosmetic items for characters, and the Fortnite Battle Pass. According to Epic Games, the latter item allows players to take part in weekly challenges and earn cosmetic rewards and experience points, among other freebies. Additionally, NDTV wrote that Fortnite might come with exclusive features that can be activated with the Note 9’s stylus, specifically those that “could assist with shooting and aiming.”

The exclusivity deal, as further noted by XDA, appears to be Samsung’s way of marketing the Note 9 to younger consumers, especially those who are mobile gamers.

Due to the “massive revenue” Epic Games has earned through in-app purchases, Fortnite’s Android version will not be available for download on the Google Play Store like most Android games are, according to XDA-Developers. Interested players will instead have to head to the Epic Games website if they own a supported device once the Galaxy Note 9 exclusivity period has expired.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is scheduled to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked media event on August 9. A report from Forbes noted that the device is expected to hit South Korean stores on August 24, based on a leaked advertisement that indicated the supposed release date. Samsung is expected to sell the Note 9 through its new features, which reportedly include an ultrasonic, under-screen fingerprint reader and a new S Pen. The device’s basic specifications, on the other hand, are rumored to be similar to those of the existing Note 8, though the Forbes report added that the Note 9 will likely come with a “massive” 4,000 mAh battery.