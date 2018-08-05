Glenn Howertown To Be ‘In The Majority’ Of Season 13 Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

Fans can rejoice over the fact that the full gang will return for the 13th season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Colliderreports that series regular Glenn Howerton will reprise his role as Dennis Reynolds for the upcoming season. There was much speculation among fans as to whether Howerton would return, given his leaving the show and joining his new NBC show A.P. BIO, which was just renewed for a second season. He also starred in a brief recurring role on the first season of FX’s hit drama series Fargo.

The FXX network previously stated that Howerton wouldn’t make much of an appearance in the upcoming season due to scheduling and filming of his new show. However, the actor confirmed there is enough room for him to film both shows. Howerton isn’t the first cast member of the It’s Always Sunny crew to find a new home on another channel. Katilin Olson, who plays Dee Reynolds, also starred in two seasons of FOX’s short-lived comedy, The Mick.

Show star and creator Rob McElhenney revealed the news of Howerton’s return on Friday night during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “We went through all sorts of ideas before we knew that Glenn was coming back,” McElhenney said. “He’s in pretty much every episode.”

“He’s in the majority of them,” added co-star/writer Charlie Day. McElhenney and Day also revealed that they were coming up with creative ways to work around Howerton’s absence. One work-around example included an all-female reboot of one of the show’s previous episodes, titled “The Gang Beats Boggs,” from season 10. The female reboot would follow the characters Dee, The Waitress, Artemis, Mac’s mom and Charlie’s mom on a flight to the Los Angeles Women’s March, during which they try to beat Wade Boggs’ legendary drinking record.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The new season of the show will also see the addition of a new character named Cindy, who, according to Collider, is “the new, ethnically diverse female member of the gang who can successfully pull off scams.” Rob McElhenney’s character, Mac, tries to cope with Dennis’ departure by clinging to “a life-like sex doll” that looks exactly like Dennis.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia first premiered in August of 2005. The show stars Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson, and Rob McElhenney. The show follows the adventures of “The Gang” who are described as a “a group of debauched, self-centered friends who run the Irish bar Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia.”

In April of 2016 the show was renewed by FXX for a 13th and 14th season. The show’s 13th season is set to premiere on September 5th.