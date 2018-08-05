Dick Wolf Says New Show ‘FBI’ Is Not Political

According to USA Today, Dick Wolf claims his new CBS show, FBI, is not political, but rather aims to celebrate and shine a light on FBI agents.

Without specifically mentioning President Trump’s recent attacks on the FBI, Wolf’s newest series highlights the agency’s morale.

“Positive images of the bureau make them happy,” Wolf said during the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Sunday. “A lot of them, in the past couple of years, have told me they feel underappreciated for what the real work is,” he added.

Wolf’s first CBS show, starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, centers around the bureau’s chapter in New York City.

“The opportunity to do this show has sort of fulfilled a dream for me. My uncle was an FBI agent in the ’50s and ’60s,” Wolf continued. “I grew up not only idolizing my uncle but having a warm feeling for all the agents I met back then. They were great role models to have growing up.”

Insisting that the agents in his show are by no means political, Wolf went on to explain that none of his shows have ever been politically-oriented because he doesn’t want to alienate any of his viewers, adding that he is producing this series due to his own personal ties to the FBI.

Wolf’s FBI simply aims to celebrate “the troops on the ground.”

“The New York office has 1,300 agents and there are endless stories in there,” Wolf noted. “I’m not changing trying to change hearts and minds. People are going to get a very realistic view of how that office operates.”

“It’s a good day when nothing happens,” he added. “An enormous amount of time is spent in preventative efforts.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

While Wolf does want to portray the men and women of the FBI in a positive light, he also claims that he has no intention of using his show to “teach” his audience.

“I tell stories and this is an entertainment company. It’s not a political PAC,” he said.

“As I’ve said in the past, I’ve probably spent more time with cops than anybody who doesn’t have a badge,” Wolf continued. “99.8 percent of them become cops to help people.”

“There are bad cops,” he added, “but the overwhelming majority are out there on the street every day putting their lives in danger and not getting paid very much money.”

Wolf’s new drama FBI premieres on September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.