Donald Trump Jr. Backs Foster Friess In Upcoming Wyoming Republican Primary

Donald Trump Jr. has come out in support of Wyoming businessman Foster Friess on Sunday, The Hill reports, after penning an op-ed about the candidate and showing his support. Friess is among nearly half a dozen Republican candidates who are running and seeking a nomination to replace outgoing Governor Matt Mead.

Trump Jr. praised Friess for his support of President Trump during the 2016 election, stating he was a key donor. He also praised Friess for his stance on the second amendment as well as noting he’s a strong supporter of the President.

“Foster stepped up when we needed him most and made a real difference in my father’s campaign, and for that I will always be grateful,” Trump Jr. wrote in the Casper Star-Tribune. “Most importantly, he’s a successful businessman, not a career politician,” he added.

Friess is considered a front-runner among the other Republican candidates which include Wyoming Treasurer Mark Gordon. Mead is unable to run for re-election due to term limits.

The Hill also reports that Donald Trump Jr. is expected to be a “visible presence” during the months leading up to the November midterm elections. Sources close to Trump state that he has plans to hold rallies and fundraisers in states where the President’s approval ratings are high. He recently appeared at a campaign rally last month in Montana with his father.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 05: U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. walk out onto the North Portico of the White House while departing on a trip to Wyoming to attend a Make America Great rally, on July 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. is also expected to campaign in races where Democratic senators are up for reelection in states his father won in 2016, including Indiana, West Virginia and Missouri.

Trump Jr. is also making headlines this week after his father, President Donald Trump, voiced concerns about his son being entangled in Mueller’s Russia probe investigation. The main focus is the infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower where Trump Jr. met with a Russian attorney.

President Trump took to Twitter this morning to defend his son by stating “Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower,” the president tweeted. “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

CNN reports that Trump Jr. and his attorneys have always told the truth but claimed to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he never told his father about the meeting with the attorney. Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime attorney and former fixer, claims otherwise and is prepared to testify that the President knew about the meeting ahead of time.