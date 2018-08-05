David Hogg Protests For Stricter Gun Control While Being Protected By Armed Security

David Hogg was photographed at the protest at NRA headquarters with armed security.

David Hogg became known as a gun control activist after he and his classmates suffered the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since then, Hogg emerged as one of the loudest spokesperson for stricter gun control laws. And most recently, David attended a protest at NRA headquarters. The American Mirror questioned whether it was hypocritical for Hogg to attend with armed security.

Hogg didn’t try to hide the armed guards in the tweets he published, as they can be seen in the background of his photos.

As the protesters called for additional, stricter gun laws, opponents believe that the movement is headed towards “gun grabbing,” meaning they are worried that their constitutional right to bear arms could become jeopardized.

Since the Parkland high school shooting, more than 50 state laws surrounding guns have been passed, according to the Christian Monitor. These laws include banning bump stocks to giving authorities more leverage to confiscate guns from people who may be violent or exhibit mentally ill behavior.

Moreover, some retailers have said that they will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years old. These stores include Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to Time. This decision has raised questions about whether it’s actually legal for corporations to enforce a different age limit than federal law. Federal law allows people over the age of 18 to buy a gun.

Lol y'all literally had 25 people in front of your headquarters we had 1500 not to mention several of yours were in confederate shirts and we all know how that war went pic.twitter.com/cYECYpqmO1 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 5, 2018

Because the store rules and other state laws were spurred by the deadly Parkland shooting, it appears that Hogg and the other activists are enacting tangible change.

Meanwhile, some people consider Hogg’s use of armed security to be somewhat hypocritical, considering he protests against the use of guns.

This isn’t the first time that Hogg was seen with armed security. In June, David was spotted with armed guards as he headed to a book signing for his new book, #NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line, according to the Daily Mail. He was later criticized by some for the apparent hypocrisy, and the Mail was unable to reach Hogg for comments.

Nothing like calling BS on the @nra and registering voters at their doorstep! Thanks to the young people for inspiring us and leading the way. @MomsDemand – DC @Emma4Change @davidhogg111 pic.twitter.com/UWPjonhx4g — Sara (@mooresara) August 4, 2018

One of the things the protesters demand is for greater oversight over 3-D printable guns, detailed the Inquisitr. The topic has made headlines and is an example of how laws are behind the times when it comes to technology. As lawmakers rush to potentially pass new bills that could make it illegal to download blueprints, activists push for accountability.

Unlike regular guns, which would be nearly impossible for the average Joe to manufacture at home, 3-D printable guns could allow anyone with the equipment to make guns. This could all be done without anyone’s knowledge, meaning guns could theoretically be acquired without permit and sale restrictions.