‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Jenelle Evans Accuses Ex Nathan Griffith Of Being An Absentee Dad

Evans' comments were in response to Griffith filing for full custody of their 4-year-old son Kaiser following a road rage incident that played out in front of her 8-year-old son Jace.

On June 24, Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Nathan Griffith filed for full custody of their 4-year-old son Kaiser following the airing of video showing her 8-year-old son Jace in the passenger seat of her car when she pulled a gun out during a road rage incident. Now the Teen Mom 2 star is fighting back with accusations that Griffith is an absentee father.

Evans took to Twitter Friday to attack Kaiser’s father.

“If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you called him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. Silly me, I forgot. Oh wait, you’ve never called him. That would be giving you credit you don’t deserve.”

Daily Mail reports that documents filed by Griffith state that both Evans and her husband, David Eason, have substance abuse problems, adding that Evans has started but never finished multiple rehab stints. To add to his argument for why he should have custody of Kaiser, Evans’ ex-husband also states in court documents that she has been arrested over 20 times and claims that Eason is a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child.”

Jenelle’s version of what happened during that road rage incident varies from that of the other person involved, Robert Robinson, Jr., but here’s how it seems to have played out. Evans became angry after Robinson tailgated her before passing her and pulling in front of her quickly, cutting her off. She followed him home where she yelled at him and pulled a small firearm on him while Jace sat in the passenger seat.

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Ex Amid Custody Fight Over Son: 'You Don't Care' https://t.co/L7daZkWwVB — People (@people) August 5, 2018

Still angry, Evans proceeded to run over Robinson’s mailbox at which point he got back in his car and blocked her from leaving his home.

On the phone with his wife following the incident, Eason told her, “You don’t follow a grown man to his f***ing house.”

Jace told his grandmother Barbara that, “He slammed into us and then Mommy just points a gun at the guy and then he said, ‘You better not f***ing shoot.”

Griffith is saying that it’s proof of an “unstable environment” that his son is living in. “Overall, I provide a stable and peaceful environment and even footage shows that I’m constantly trying to take Kaiser out of a hostile situation,” he said. He added that “If she carries a loaded weapon inside a vehicle and she keeps it that accessible, without a lock on it – that’s very dangerous to be around children.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.