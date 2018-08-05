Smashing Pumpkins Joined By Courtney Love, Mark McGrath, And More For 30th Anniversary Show

The Smashing Pumpkins celebrated their 30th anniversary Thursday night at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey. The set featured appearances from several musicians including Courtney Love, Mark McGrath, Chino Moreno, Peter Hook, and more.

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno was the first guest to join the Pumpkins on stage, according to Rolling Stone. The singer joined the band for two songs; “Bodies,” and “Snail.” Both songs had not been performed by the band in over a decade.

Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers were next up as they performed two of Pumpkins’ hits “Cherub Rock” and “1979.”

After the Killers, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath hopped on stage with the band to perform several songs with them. The unlikely pairing included the Pumpkins covering Sugar Ray’s hit “Fly” and the Judas Priest song “Breaking the Law.” While certainly an odd pairing, it’s not out of nowhere that McGrath performed with the band. The singer is responsible for directing several concert videos of the band that played during the band’s show.

Corgan then took a minute to introduce his next guest before bringing her out on stage, according to Rolling Stone. “I do remember the day we met this young lady. She was in this band called Hole. They had a few minor indie hits and then just faded into obscurity. I jest,” Corgan told the crowd. “One of my favorite people in the world. We’ve made love, we’ve not made love, we’ve made up, we’ve broken up, but we’re back together again, like George and Tammy.”

Corgan then brought out Courtney Love for several covers from her band Hole, “Celebrity Skin” and “Malibu”, both of which were co-written by Corgan. Love stayed on stage with the band to perform their hit “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.” “Only on the chorus, right?” joked Love as she admitted she didn’t know the rest of the lyrics.

Former Joy Division/New Order bassist Peter Hook then came out to join the band for several songs with AFI frontman Davey Havok. The band closed out the set with their rendition of “Love Will Tear Us Apart” which featured Hook, Havok, and Courtney Love.

The Smashing Pumpkins are several dates into their quasi-reunion tour “Shiny and Oh So Bright.” The tour features original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain. When it was announced, Corgan stated the tour will see the band performing their hits and other deep cuts solely from their first 5 albums.