Khloe Kardashian ‘Hated’ That She Had ‘Pregnancy Lips’ In New Season Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Khloe is letting her fans know she's aware of how different her lips look in the reality show's upcoming season.

Fans all across the country are gearing up for the Season 15 premiere of popular reality-TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As the show’s network has released quite a few promo clips to give fans a little taste of what they can be expecting, Khloe Kardashian took it upon herself to let fans know that she is aware that her lips look different in the new season and she “hated it” per People.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Sunday as the appearance of her lips in the teasers for the upcoming season has been getting a lot of attention from fans. Wanting to set the record straight, the 34-year-old mother of one, explained that not only was she still pregnant with her daughter True while filming the show’s 15th season, but she had developed “pregnancy lips” as a result and she “hated it.”

“PSA I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK. Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it!” she wrote.

Khloe went on to say that while she understands that pregnancy causes a woman’s body to undergo certain changes, she doesn’t have any “control” of it. She also made it a point to double down on the fact that she shot the whole season while still pregnant, which doesn’t happen often.

“A lot of wild s— happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control. Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy.”

At the end of her “PSA,” the Revenge Body host pleaded with her fans to be “kind” in their comments about her as the season unfolds because harsh criticism towards “pregnant women should be off limits.”

“Just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips. Pregnant women should be off limits.”

This isn’t the first time Khloe has been outspoken about the backlash she’s received about her body since giving birth. She has defended herself, as well as all mothers who have had children, against “mommy/body shamers” via Twitter, stating that she is “proud” of all mothers whether or not they decide to start getting back in shape right after their baby is born.

Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

In another tweet, Khloe urged all mothers to take their time and not give in to societal pressures on how they should look post-pregnancy.

We are so hard on ourselves ????Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! at 9 p.m. on Sunday.