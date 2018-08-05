Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Oral Sex With 14-Year-Old Student

Dori Myers is not facing any jail time for her crimes, but must register as a sex offender.

A 30-year-old New York City public school teacher pleaded guilty to performing oral sex on a 14-year-old male student, but will not suffer any major consequences because of it.

Officials first found out about her alleged crimes after the teenage boy bragged about it to one of his classmates. That student then told a school administrator, and social studies educator Dori Myers was arrested on January 19.

At that time, the Garnerville, New York, resident pled not guilty to criminal sexual act in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, reported the Peekskill Daily Voice.

However, in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 1, the teacher at the Bronx’s New School for Leadership and the Arts admitted to having committed the act on “multiple occasions and in multiple locations,” according to the New York Post.

Even though prosecutors wanted Myers to be sentenced to two years in prison and be forced to relinquish her New York state teaching certificate, she will have to do neither.

Her defense attorney, Andrew Stoll, was able to persuade Justice Michael Orbus to be more lenient on her after revealing that she will no longer be working for the New York State Education Department as they planned to fire her.

“There is a possibility that she could teach adults now or in the future and we want to preserve that possibility,” Stoll told the judge, according to a court transcript obtained by the Post.

“She still is a talented teacher and has those skills, and I don’t see any reason to destroy her ability to make a living and to contribute to society in a positive way.”

Deputy’s wife Dori Myers is still allowed to teach despite admitting she performed oral sex on a 14 y/o student on "multiple occasions" in "multiple locations." DETAILS: https://t.co/1wMqg0ktr7 pic.twitter.com/ugoifHSDOf — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 3, 2018

The judge did order Myers to start 10 years’ probation immediately, and since the crime is a class D felony, she is required to register as a sex offender.

Regarding her teaching license, he did note that “this would be a matter that any licensing agency will be able to consider, if they choose to do that.”

“There’s no place for this deeply troubling behavior in our schools, and Ms. Myers has been suspended without pay since June,” said Department of Education spokesman Doug Cohen, according to the New York Daily News. “She will be terminated as soon as legally possible.”

Myers, who is married to a Rockland County sheriff’s officer, was being paid $66,931 per year as a New York City school teacher.

She will receive the official sentence in court on September 12.