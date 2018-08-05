Jennifer Aniston Says A ‘Friends’ Reunion Won’t Happen, But She Might Star In A Different Show’s Reboot

Guess which of the six original 'Friends' refuses to even discuss a 'Friends' reunion.

Jennifer Aniston says there will be no more Friends on TV – not a reunion show, and certainly not a reboot – thanks largely to one former cast member who refuses to even talk about it. But even though Friends is off the table, the former Rachel Green says she (Jennifer) and a couple of her former castmates may be interested in rebooting a different classic NBC show.

As Irish magazine Joe reports, reboots are all the rage on TV these days, and some have been more successful than others. NBC’s decision to bring back Will & Grace has, by all accounts, been a raging success. On the other hand, ABC’s reboot of Roseanne has been a complete debacle (although the network plans to continue with the renamed show into next season, without its star, who was fired for making racist tweets). Meanwhile, reboots of ALF and Murphy Brown are in the works.

But Friends? Not happening. And you can thank Joey – that is, Matt LeBlanc.

Jen says that her old pal is so sick of this Friends reunion/reboot talk that he refuses to even discuss it.

“I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it.”

Rather than let Jennifer speak for her costar, we’ll let Matt speak for himself as to why he’s not interested in a Friends reunion. And as it turns out, he explained why to The Independent back in March. Long story short, he says that it’s better for fans to just leave the characters’ lives – they’d now be in their late 40’s and early 50’s – to the imagination.

“To see what those characters are doing now, I think it’s almost a case of that the book is better than the movie. Everyone’s imagination of what they’re doing now is better. I don’t think anyone wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy. I think it’s better for people to just leave it.”

With Friends off the table, Jen says that she and her co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are all open to rebooting another classic NBC franchise.

“Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”

Not to spoil your enthusiasm for a Golden Girls reboot, but Jennifer is almost certainly joking. But that doesn’t mean that Joe writer Rory Cashin can’t daydream.

“Can you imagine Rachel, Monica and Phoebe just hanging out like the Golden Girls?”

Thank you for being a friend (see what we did there?) indeed, Jen!