Pixel 3: Geekbench Scores Of Google’s 2018 Flagship Phone Reveal A Potentially Serious Problem

Of all the things that Google is being conservative about, it just has to be the device's memory.

The Pixel series is Google’s way of showing the smartphone community what a perfect Android device is like. With the Google Pixel 3 expected to make a debut sometime this year, expectations are high that the tech giant will pull out all the stops to make its 2018 device an ideal choice against strong competitors like the iPhone X2 and the Galaxy Note 9. If recent Geekbench scores are any indication, however, there might be something gravely wrong with the Google Pixel 3.

Benchmark scores of the Google Pixel 3 XL recently emerged in Geekbench, and overall, the device doesn’t seem bad at all, with its single-core rating listed at 2426 and its multi-core listed at 8355. According to the benchmark test, the Google Pixel 3 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC and Android P. Amidst these stats, however, is one particular thing that stands out like a sore thumb in the Pixel 3 XL’s stats — 4GB of RAM.

That’s right. In an age when small smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus release devices with 8GB of RAM and companies like Samsung, which has held out on 4GB of memory for years, now moving to devices with 6GB of RAM like the Galaxy Note 8, Google appears to be set on equipping the Pixel 3 XL — its top-tier phone for 2018 — with a measly 4GB of RAM. Considering that even Apple and its lightweight, custom-designed iOS is moving to higher memory to support heavy applications, Google’s 4GB of RAM for the Pixel 3 XL appears to be a miscalculation at best and hubris at worst.

Of course, Google could be pushing for full memory optimization and power saving with the Pixel 3 XL’s 4GB of RAM, allowing the device and Android P to work much like Apple’s iPhones and iOS. However, Google’s outgoing devices like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL — both of which are equipped with 4GB of RAM — are already showing some performance slowdowns today, according to a Forbes report. Thus, it seems like it would be a far better option for Google to equip its upcoming flagship device with at least 6GB of memory — just to make it a little bit more future-proof.

Android, after all, has traditionally needed more RAM to work optimally than iOS. This is the reason why devices like the Galaxy Note 8 shipped with 4GB of RAM compared to its iOS rival then, the iPhone 6S, which had 2GB of RAM. With apps becoming more memory-intensive over time, and with Google’s own Chrome browser gaining a reputation for being RAM-hungry, there just seems to be way too many advantages that Google is neglecting with the Pixel 3 XL, provided that it really does ship with 4GB of memory.