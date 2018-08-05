‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, August 6: Liam Confronts Steffy About Proposing To Hope [Video]

New B&B spoiler video shows that Liam is angry that Steffy made a decision on his behalf.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 6 reveal that some shockers are in store as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) cannot believe the news that her daughter is telling her, while Liam (Scott Clifton) will confront his ex about the decision she made on his behalf. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) actions have everyone in a tailspin as to her motivation for letting Liam go.

Friday’s cliffhanger episode had B&B hanging on the edge of their seats when Hope (Annika Noelle) walked into a private conversation between Steffy and Liam. Against everyone’s expectations, Steffy remained calm and invited Hope in as the discussion also pertained to her. Later on, she stunned audiences when she took off the ring that Liam gave to her when he proposed marriage. She put it on Hope’s finger and gave them her blessing to get married. She said that they needed to be better examples than their parents were to them for the sake of their children, and that she was taking herself out of the equation. She told Liam that Hope was all his.

“Steffy proposed to you, for Liam?” “Without arguments, without fighting, it just all magically fell into place.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip shows an incredulous Brooke questioning what her daughter is telling her. It seems as if she cannot believe that Steffy willingly gave Liam to Hope. Hope’s joy is effervescent and she will tell her mother that there were no tears or angry words, and that Steffy just decided that she was the right woman for Liam. Hope couldn’t be more thrilled to become Liam’s wife and that her child’s father will now be her husband.

In the meantime, there is one person who is less than happy that Steffy proposed to Hope on his behalf. When Hope leaves the office, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Liam will confront his ex about the decision that she chose to thrust upon him.

“That decision, that one, needed to be mine.”

It seems as if Liam wants to do the proposing himself and does not like the fact that Steffy took the initiative. B&B fans know that Liam has struggled with indecision for years, and Steffy knows what it is like to wait for this man. But she announced that there Kelly must now be her priority, and therefore she chooses herself and bettering her life for herself. She therefore assumed that Liam would logically choose Hope, and gave them her blessing by giving Hope her ring. However, Liam certainly doesn’t see it that way and will give her a thorough tongue-lashing. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.