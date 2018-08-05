The injuries involved a cocktail called a 'Rum Donkey'

Beware the Rum Donkey! A flaming drink at Chef Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas Strip restaurant injured two patrons last Thursday at Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.

PageSix says that the restaurant has been tight-lipped about the incident except to say that the flaming drink in question is no longer on the menu.

“The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.”

The Rum Donkey is made with Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen is confirming that two patrons were transported to the hospital, but he says that there was no fire to extinguish when firefighters arrived.

KTNV reported that a patron at the bar of Ramsay’s restaurant was on fire according to Vital Vegas on Twitter.

“May not hear this elsewhere, but customer at Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars reports someone at bar was just “engulfed in flames.” EMT on-site.”

Jennifer Forkish, a rep with Caesars Entertainment released a statement about the event that took place at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen on The Strip.

Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were injured by a flaming drink at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant in Las Vegas. https://t.co/xFg9agDNdh pic.twitter.com/NrVDyU9gZW — ABC News (@ABC) August 4, 2018

“Unfortunately, two guests were injured at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace last night. We stand ready to provide any assistance they may need to help them through this difficult time.

The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell’s Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident. But, out of an abundance of caution, Hell’s Kitchen has removed the drink item at issue from the menu.

All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery.”

Reports from the incident at Ramsay’s restaurant at this time just sound like a tragic accident but an investigation is on-going.