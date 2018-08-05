‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of August 6: Liam’s Realization, Zoe & Xander Kiss, Bill’s Fear [Video]

The new B&B spoiler video shows some steamy moments ahea, while Steffy bares her soul.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 6 reveal that the plot will thicken between Zoe (Kiara Barnes), Emma (Nia Sioux), and Xander (Adain Bradley), while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will bare her soul to Liam (Scott Clifton). Bill (Don Diamont) will also confess his darkest nightmare to his son. The new Bold and the Beautiful preview video, entitled, “Realizations-Rebounds-Revenge,” shows that the drama is only just beginning.

The B&B weekly spoiler video indicates that Liam and Steffy will continue to have the conversation they started on Friday’s episode. Steffy had put her ring on Hope’s (Annika Noelle) finger and given them her blessing to have a happy life together. It appears as if Liam and Steffy are alone in the office at Forrester Creations again, and Liam is seeking some clarity. Steffy offers him words from her heart.

“I will always love you, but its’ time for me to get on with my life.” “Are you really ready for that?”

She tells him that she will always love him but she has also said that no longer wishes to be in the middle of his indecision. She, therefore, withdrew herself from the love triangle and chose to be the best person for herself and Kelly. Liam asked her if she is really prepared for the ramifications of that decision.

“Is getting Xander back part of your plan?”

Emma will confront Zoe now that she is back at Forrester and working as a model. She decides to face Xander’s ex head on, and doesn’t beat about the bush with niceties. However, the Bold and the Beautiful preview clip cuts to a scene of Xander and Zoe kissing. It seems as if Xander is not immune to his ex’s advances.

“You need to leave.” “Or what?”

Emma will issue a warning and tell Zoe that she needs to leave. But, the feisty Brit wants to know what the young intern will do if she doesn’t leave. Is it possible that the two will have a showdown over Xander?

“Steffy’s off limits. Find someone your own age!” “My worst nightmare’s come true.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, tease that Liam will confront his father, Bill. He will tell him what role he will play in Steffy and Kelly’s lives. It also seems that Bill will beg Liam to forgive him and tell him that his worst nightmare has come true. Only time will tell if Liam will ever be able to forgive his father. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.