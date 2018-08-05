’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 2 Cast Involves Newcomers & Familiar Faces

Several members of the cast have families who are skeptical of the true intentions of the person they wish to marry.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 2 premieres Sunday night, inviting viewers to follow the relationships of seven couples who have met online but not face-to-face and live in different countries. One travels to the other’s country to try to build a relationship and kick off the K-1 visa process. The new season includes some faces that fans saw in Season 1 along with some new faces. Here’s who you can expect to see on your small screen according to International Business Times.

Thirty-three-year-old Rachel and 34-year-old Jon met when he joined her for a duet on a virtual karaoke app. Things have gone well between the two since then despite the fact that Rachel, who lives in New Mexico, has given birth since they met. Having never met in person, England-born Jon is not the father but is said to be okay with Rachel getting out of another relationship so soon before they met and raising a child that isn’t his. He apparently has a skeleton or two in his closet that Rachel intends to confront him about before deciding whether or not to marry him.

The next couple on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days has two issues: 26-year-old Daya is from Algeria and doesn’t speak English, and 30-year-old Marta of Wisconsin is an exotic dancer whose profession may not go over well with Daya’s strict Muslim family.

After an online romance, this southern grandma found her prince charming in Nigeria. Now she wants to propose! Find out if their love is meant to be on the season premiere of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days TONIGHT at 8/7c or stream live on the #TLCgo app. pic.twitter.com/jIWjGHFh8A — TLC Network (@TLC) August 5, 2018

Daya and Marta aren’t the only ones facing issues with family. Forty-three-year-old Tarik’s family is skeptical about 25-year-old Hazel’s real feelings for him. Tarik is from Virginia and has an autistic daughter. It took only three weeks of dating Filipino Hazel for him to be head-over-heels in love, but his brother is so skeptical about her love for Tarik that he’s traveling with him to decide for himself what her true intentions are.

Fifty-two-year-old Angela’s family is skeptical about the true intentions of the object of her affection as well. Thirty-year-old Michael is from Nigeria and first impressed Angela with his confidence. She’s convinced their love is real, but her children and grandchildren fear he is using her to get to America.

Thirty-three-year-old Ricky’s family is worried that things are moving too quickly for him and 28-year-old Columbian Melissa. Divorced twice, he thinks she is “out of his league” but has been supporting her financially. It’s been three months, and he’s ready to tie the knot.

The last two couples are alumni of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Thirty-four-year-old Paul of Kentucky and 21-year-old Karine of Brazil are still trying to make things work although a trip to her country made Paul realize just how much of an issue their language barrier would be. In Season 2, he’ll go back to Brazil to try to convince Karine’s family that they belong together so he can propose.

The other returning couple is 42-year-old Darcey of Connecticut and 24-year-old Jesse of Netherlands. They connected well in Season 1, but started having communication issues once Darcey was back in the U.S. In Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jesse will travel to the U.S. so the couple can try to work through their problems and commit to a marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EDT.