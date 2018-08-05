Hailey Baldwin Reveals How Attractive Fiance Justin Bieber Is In Rare Comment On Instagram

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been engaged for almost a month now and while Baldwin did confirm the couple’s engagement via her Twitter, her confirmation post wasn’t as romantic as the one her fiancé wrote on his Instagram and she rarely ever posts anything of the romantic nature of her and Bieber. However, in a recent, rare comment on Instagram, the model couldn’t help but gush over how attractive she thinks her fiancé really is.

On Sunday, Cosmopolitan reported that a comment left by Baldwin, 21, on a photo of Bieber, 24, sitting beside his friend and pastor Nathan Finochio at a Hillsong Church gathering at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday night, was discovered and uploaded by the popular Instagram celebrity page, comments by celebs.

It is not clear if Baldwin, for some reason, opted to sit behind her man rather than beside him. What is clear though is that Baldwin did catch the photo and couldn’t help but leave a cute comment about how “fine” she thinks her soon-to-be-husband is.

“Idk who the boy on the right is but he looks FINE from the back,” she wrote followed by the heart eyes emoji.

According to a recent report by The Blast, it appears the Hillsong Church event at Barclays Center brought out quite the crowd as the gathering was not just all about worshiping that night, but a concert was being held as well as the church had its annual Hillsong Conference, which took place in other locations across the country as well.

To further prove just how serious they are about their faith, Bieber and Baldwin decided to skip the Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert that happened to be taking place on the same night as well.

Both Baldwin and the “Love Yourself” singer have been active in the Hillsong community for many years and have said their shared faith is one of the reasons they feel they are perfect for each other as they share the same religious morals

The couple has been spending a lot of time in New York City recently after a few weeks of traveling together and it was reported that their upcoming wedding seems to be their main priority right now.

TMZ caught up with the “Baby” singer after the release of his and DJ Khaled’s collaborative single, “No Brainer”, which also features Chance the Rapper and Quavo, and inquired whether or not fans would be getting any new music from him in the near future.

Bieber simply replied, “I’m getting married,” which left fans to believe that he plans on saying “I do” before he even thinks about releasing another album.