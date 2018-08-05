Fox News Host Judge Jeanine Pirro Accuse Colleague Of Spreading Fake News

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro accused her colleague Jess Watters of spreading fake news on Saturday night after Watters made a comment about her on his show.

According to The Daily Dot, President Trump was speaking at a rally on Saturday night in Ohio where he began listing off some of his favorite Fox News hosts. Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy were among the names listed. Pirro, who has interviewed Trump numerous times since his election, was not named.

On his show Watters World, anchor Jesse Watters joked about Pirro stating “Well Judge Jeanine’s very upset because she was not mentioned there by the president. I think I heard her throw a glass in the green room.” The joke did not sit well with Pirro.

In a tweet Saturday night, Pirro fired back at Watters by stating “Really? I ‘wasn’t happy and threw a glass in the green room’. You’re adding credence to the concept of fake news.” Watters was quick to diffuse the situation towards the end of his show by stating “By the way, she never threw anything against the wall in the green room. I was kidding. That was a joke. Judge Jeanine is the best. We love her. I love her. And I know she knows that.”

.@JesseBWatters really? I “wasn’t happy and threw a glass in the green room”. You’re adding credence to the concept of fake news. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 5, 2018

Pirro has yet to respond or acknowledge Watters’ comment.

This isn’t the first time this weekend Jeanine Pirro has made headlines. During her show Justice w/Judge Jeanine, the Fox News host bashed recently hired New York Times tech writer Sarah Jeong in her opening statement last night during her show.

Fox News Insider reports that Pirro criticized the Times‘ new hire after a series of offensive tweets from Jeong were unearthed. Several of the tweets have gone viral. “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men,” read one tweet.”#CancelWhitePeople” and “I was equating Trump to Hitler before it was cool,” were several other tweets that were discovered.

Pirro went on to criticize The New York Times by stating that they are now “officially” a “socialist newspaper” and have “admitted their own hypocrisy.”

The Times has since issued a response defending the tweets of Jeong by stating that she was merely responding to those were harassing her on social media.

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

Despite their response, Pirro still attacked the newspaper by stating their defense of Jeong makes it racist as long as it’s towards white people.