Magnitude 6.9 Indonesian Earthquake Leaves Region Rattled For Second Time In A Week

For the second time in a week, an Indonesian earthquake struck leaving several dead and injured.

According to a CNN report, today’s quake registered a 6.9 magnitude after an initial assessment of 7.0. It hit on the island of Lombok near Bali and triggered a tsunami warning, which was later lifted. Minutes after the first earthquake, a 5.6 magnitude quake also shook the area. So far, at least 12 aftershocks have hit. Both tourists and residents immediately rushed out of their homes, restaurants, and hotels in an attempt to run to safety in the wake of the disaster.

The New York Times reports that at least three people are dead after the tremblor including two adults and one child. Officials remain unable to determine the extent of the damage, injuries, and casualties because the quake took out the electricity.

Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist in Bali, said, “All the hotel guests were running, so I did too. People filled the streets. A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

The Bali airport sustained some damage in the form of fallen ceiling tiles. However, Bali and Lombok airports remained open with flights continuing despite the natural disaster.

The region is located in an area of the Pacific Ocean that experiences extreme seismic activity called the “Ring of Fire.” In the area, the Pacific Plate slips against smaller plates like the Philippine Sea plate and both the Cocos and Nazca Plates.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia near the island of Bali on Sunday. Officials say there is a "potential" for a tsunami following the quake. https://t.co/kZal9mXEnl pic.twitter.com/PR8Y2yN25P — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 5, 2018

On July 29, a 6.4-magnitude Indonesian earthquake struck leaving 17 dead and over 160 people injured. Last Sunday’s quake hit in the same area, and hundreds of hikers were stranded on the slopes of a volcano briefly after the event.

In January, a 6.1 magnitude quake struck off Indonesia’s main island, Java. The most deadly modern earthquake in the area was the December 2004 magnitude-9.1 tremblor that ended up leaving more than 230,000 people dead across at least a dozen countries in the resulting tsunami.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Chrissy Teigen actually live-tweeted the quake, which caused extreme worry for fans. The event rattled her and her family. It even caught her without her clothes on. Teigen tweeted, “I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked. like a naked zombie.”

The family has been enjoying a vacation in Bali for a week, and while her tweets were worrisome, Teigen managed to keep her trademark sense of humor. Ultimately, Teigen, her husband singer John Legend, and their children are safe after the shake-up.

Officials in the region will know more about the damage and victims soon.