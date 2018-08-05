Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets Indonesian Earthquake, Worrying Fans

Chrissy Teigen live tweets her earthquake experience while vacationing in Bali. Teigen and family have been confirmed safe.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had their family vacation in Bali, Indonesia interrupted by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, according to Metro.

The earthquake struck just after sunset, and at least three people were killed, according to an Indonesian official and reported in The Guardian. It caused panic among tourists, including Teigen.

“All the hotel guests were running, so I did too. People filled the streets,” said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist to The Guardian.“A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

The earthquake struck off the north coast of Lombok. Bali is just to the west of Lombok. The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.6 aftershock. Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, said there were about 12 aftershocks, according to The New York Times.

Karnawati urged travelers and residents to seek higher ground, “while remaining calm and not panicking.”

Teigen, Legend and their children are safe, according to Metro. Teigen tweeted throughout her experience.

“Bali. Trembling. So long.” she tweeted.

“Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride,” she said in a later tweet.

The earthquake caught her naked.

“I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked. like a naked zombie,” she tweeted.

Despite her fears, she was able to keep her sense of humor, though.

“Great a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of earthquake tweets I gotta delete it, that can’t be how I go down,” she tweeted.

She continued to tweet through the aftershocks.

“im either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE,” she tweeted.

Fans have responded to her tweets, urging Teigen and her family to stay safe and come home.

This earthquake follows on the heels of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Indonesia, which killed 14 people. It also caused a landslide, stranding hundreds of hikers on a volcano, according to The Guardian.

Indonesia is a part of the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire,” which is an area with heavy volcanic activity and prone to earthquakes. The country also had a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in January off of Java.

Although a tsunami warning was initially issued, Indonesia’s disaster management agency has withdrawn the warning.

Teigen, Legend, her 2-year-old daughter Luna and 2-month-old Miles have been vacationing in Bali for a week.

She has been documenting her vacation on Instagram. She enjoyed a date night with Legend on Saturday and spent Sunday shopping with Luna.