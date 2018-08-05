‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of August 6: Phyllis’s Loyalty Is Tested!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 6 through 10 bring plenty of turmoil to Genoa City as relationships crumble and loyalties are tested all in the name of money and power plus gutwrenching grief.

In between all his gambling, Billy (Jason Thompson) put together a secret project at Jabot, and he kept Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) out of the loop. Next week the details of the project become clear, and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is furious. It seems that Billy has a brilliant plan to start boutique Jabot cosmetics stores, which will be in direct competition with the ones inside Fenmore’s.

Ultimately, Lauren puts the pressure on Phyllis to remember where her loyalties lie, which might be hard for Phyllis right now because she’s clearly struggling with that type of thing. Not too long after her tryst with Nick (Joshua Morrow), this week Phyllis finds herself in a lip lock with her ex-husband Jack (Peter Bergman) — all while she’s supposed to be working things out with Billy. Chances are, though, she’ll stand up to Billy over Fenmore’s because She Knows Soaps reports that Phyllis is out of patience with Billy, and that may end up driving a bigger wedge between them.

Speaking of a wedge between Billy and Phyllis, Summer (Hunter King) ups her seduction too further pulling the once happy couple apart. Although Billy vowed he’d never sleep with his girlfriend’s daughter, Summer’s pull could prove to be too strong for Billy to resist. Even Kyle (Michael Mealor) challenging Summer may not be enough to put the brakes on her desperation.

Speaking of desperate, Cane (Daniel Goddard) is so desperate to help save Lily (Christel Khalil) from facing life-long consequences for causing the accident that killed Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and her baby, that he takes desperate measures to save his family after Lily turns herself in. With Devon (Bryton James) determined to get justice (or is that revenge?) for Hilary, Cane knows he has to do something quick before his brother-in-law convinces the judge to give Lily the maximum sentence for distracted driving. Devon thinks he would love nothing more than for Lily to spend the rest of her children’s days behind bars, but the rest of the family realizes that isn’t the solution.

Finally, in a very un Victor (Eric Breaden) move, The Moustache considers a truce with his son Nick (Joshua Morrow). After Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) goes too far with Sharon (Sharon Case), a ceasefire could be the only way to salvage things.

