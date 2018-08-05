Joanna Krupa Of ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Marries Douglas Nunes In Poland

The gorgeous bride has tied the knot for the second time.

Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa is a married woman once again! The model wed business tycoon Douglas Nunes on Saturday, August 4, in Poland, her native country.

The 39-year-old first showed off her diamond engagement ring on Instagram on March 25.

“Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household,” the beautiful blonde wrote alongside a photo of her blinged-out ring finger. She was holding hands with her love, and their three dogs were on the bed in the background.

The engagement reveal was just seven months after her divorce from ex-husband Romain Zago was finalized. They were wed for four years.

“We did it,” said Krupa in her official Instagram announcement about the wedding. “It was a very private and small family gathering… wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love.”

“The couple wanted to elope but decided to have close family and friends,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the ceremony took place at Benedictine abbey in Krakow’s Tyniec village.

“There was about 30 people at the wedding… the couple is over the moon excited for their future.”

According to Us Weekly, Krupa’s sister, model Marta Andretti, served as a bridesmaid.

Back in June, the Dancing with the Stars alum told the magazine that she wanted to keep her wedding “simple” and “totally opposite” of the “crazy” one she had with Zago.

In the same interview, Krupa also said that, “God willing,” they will “start planning this year” to have children.

Some members of the Real Housewives franchise wished Krupa and Nunes all the best by commenting on the wedding portrait she put up on Instagram.

“So happy for you. Congratulations,” said Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson.

“Congratulations! How beautiful,” said Krupa’s former Real Housewives of Miami co-star Lea Black, along with heart and champagne emojis.

“Yay!!!!!!!!!! Congrats beautiful,” wrote RHOA star Kenya Moore.

Krupa’s public relations manager, Justyna Bulinska, reposted the wedding pic on her Instagram page.

“Congratulations [Joanna] and [Douglas] love you guys so much,” she wrote. “You’re the most important people in my life.”

Krupa also posted a video of her walk down the aisle to meet Nunes at the altar.

“Thank you for this special moment to all those that were part of this new chapter in my life,” she summed up the day in the Instagram caption. “Wishing I could share this time with everyone I [love].”

She added a special thank you to Warsaw-based fashion designer Sylwia Romaniuk who created the stunning bridal gown she wore on her big day.

“[The dress was] exactly how I envisioned it to be,” Krupa gushed.