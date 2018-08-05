Lawyer Says Trump Willing To Challenge Mueller Subpoenas In Court

President's lawyer Jay Sekulow argues that Trump has the authority under Article II of the U.S. Constitution to stop any investigation conducted by the Department of Justice.

If subpoenad by Robert Mueller, Donald Trump would be willing to challenge him in court, one of president’s lawyers, Jay Sekulow, said today, Reuters news agency reports.

Any legal battle would, according to Sekulow, go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The president has not yet decided whether to sit down for an interview with head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections Robert Mueller, or not, according to his lawyer.

Just today, seemingly in a single breath, Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets. As the Inquisitr reported, the president defended his son’s Trump Tower meeting with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton, calling it “totally legal,” deeming all reports of his alleged concerns over Trump Jr.’s well being “fake news.”

Apart from attacking the media, the POTUS, once again, described Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt,” spearheded by Mueller and “angry Democrats.”

President Trump’s lead attorney, Rudy Giuliani, previously indicated that the POTUS would be willing to sit down and talk to Mueller, as long as Mueller’s questions weren’t about alleged obstruction of justice, but about coordination with Russian nationals to sway the election in favor of the GOP, according to Time.

However, Mueller has the option of issuing a subpoena to effectivly force the POTUS to testify, Reuters noted. Lawyer Jay Sekulow argued that Trump has the authority under Article II of the U.S. Constitution to stop any investigation conducted by the Department of Justice.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Republican Ed Royce, seemingly does not agree with president Trump, or his legal team. Eearlier today, as The Hill reported, Royce argued that the president should be “straightforward” with the American people about Russian election interference.

“The president should be straightforward with the American people about the threat to our election process, that Russia – Putin in particular – is engaged in.”

Royce further insisted that the Congress is setting up a united front to confront official Moscow’s efforts, adding that the Congress does not agree with Donald Trump’s downlpaying of Russian election meddling.

“For years, we have watched Russian interference in trying to undermine our values, using weaponized information against the west, not just here in the United States but across the entirety of Europe,” Royce concluded, suggesting that Congress needs to be more aggressive about the issue.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, continues to refer to what’s been dubbed Russiagate as a partisian witch hunt, and as the “Russia hoax,” The Hill noted. It remains to be seen whether the POTUS will willingly sit down with Robert Mueller or not.