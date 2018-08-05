Trump Continues Attacks On The Media, Claims News Outlets Will ‘Cause War’

President Trump continued his growing attacks on the media over the weekend, warning his supporters that major news outlets will somehow “cause war.”

According to the New York Post, the President tweeted Sunday morning, “The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE.”

“I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People,” he added. “They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!”

After proceeding to tweet about tariffs for an hour, President Trump turned his attention back to the Mueller probe, debunking the recently circulating rumors that he is concerned about his son’s involvement in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf resort, Trump tweeted, “Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower.”

“This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere,” he continued. “I did not know about it!”

The President has targeted the media more than usual in the past week, referring to news outlets as “the enemy of the people,” “fake and disgusting,” and “horrible and horrendous people” at various rallies for his base hosted in key swing states.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, however, broke away from her father’s usual rhetoric on Thursday during an Axios interview at the Newseum, claiming that the media is not, in fact, the enemy of the people.

“I’ve certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they’re sort of targeted,” Ivanka said. “But no, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”

Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt – but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

This statement raised a plethora of questions later that day at the White House press briefing, causing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to double down on the President’s notorious opinion of the media.

Sanders not only refused to denounce Trump’s continued rhetoric that the media is “the enemy” but also proceeded to blame the media for reporting any negative news about or related to the President. “The media continues to ratchet up the verbal assault against the president and everyone in his administration,” Sanders said.