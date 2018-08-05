Identical Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Joint Ceremony

Twin ministers married the twins at the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio.

Identical twins Brittany and Briana Deane spent their entire lives dreaming of marrying identical twin brothers. At the age of 32, Brittany and Briana’s dreams finally came true, according to an exclusive report by People Magazine, as the twin sisters said “I do” to identical twin brothers named Josh and Jeremy Salyers.

The 34-year-old brothers met their wives at the Twins Days Festival just one year prior. Brittany, Briana, Josh, and Jeremy were wed by twin ministers at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. The sisters and brothers named their wedding ceremony “Twice Upon a Time.” People Magazine called the ceremony a “Double Fairy Tale.”

“It’s really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us,” Briana (wife to Jeremy) told People exclusively. “Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves.”

Her sister Brittany, married to Josh, opened up about how rare the chances of their childhood dreams coming true they way they did were.

“We knew that the chances were incredibly scarce. The stars had to align for our dreams to come true. I get to marry the man of my dreams and at the same time I get to look over next to me and see my twin sister marrying the man of her dreams.”

Photographs from the “fairy tale” wedding ceremony showcased two pairs of smiling identical couples. The brides sported matching wedding gowns and the grooms sported matching tuxedos.

According to People, TLC will be airing an hour-long special on the couples next year. The special will give viewers a close and personal look at the sisters and brother’s personal lives, including the wedding ceremony as well as the road leading to their marriage.

Briana recalled how she and her sister Brittany met Josh and Jeremy on the last day of the Twin Festival last year, “I also remember the first time we all spoke the last night of the festival. It’s sort of like everything was in slow motion.”

Brittany and Briana have immersed themselves completely in the twin culture doing everything from dressing alike to double dating. So, they were more than up to the challenge of planning a twin-themed joint wedding ceremony with Josh and Jeremy.

Briana told People planning the wedding with her twin sister was a “fun” and “peaceful” experience as the pair shared a lot of the same interests.

“We had the same vision of what our double wedding day would look like. We work well together and I would say the hardest part is planning everything across state lines because none of us live in Twinsburg, Ohio.”

Like Briana and Brittany, Josh and Jeremy vowed they would never get married unless they found and fell in love with a pair of identical twins.

According to Brittany, it is extremely challenging for someone who is a twin to date someone who is a not a twin (or a singleton as she called them). “It’s hard when you’re dating someone and they don’t understand the twin bond,” she explained.

The couples plan to live in the same household and raise their families together, explaining that technically their children would be genetic siblings. “We imagine it will be like two moms and two dads all raising our families together,” Brittany explained.