Protesters Descent On NRA Headquarters, Even As Gun-Rights Organization Claims It’s Going Broke

The protesters included survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Protesters descended upon the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia on Saturday, calling for stricter gun control laws, CBS News is reporting. The protest comes amidst NRA court filings that suggest the gun-rights advocacy group is going bankrupt.

March for Our Lives, which sponsored the rally, scheduled to occur on what would have been Joaquin Oliver’s 18th birthday. Joaquin, or “Guac,” as he was known to his friends, was one of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Some of the survivors of the shooting were at at the protest as well.

Stoneman Douglas survivors David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, who created March for Our Lives, were there as well. Meanwhile, March for Our Lives plans to hold rallies across the country as part of a bus tour, according to WTOP-TV (Washington).

The protesters’ goals were clear: they want universal background checks, a ban on high-capacity magazines, and a ban on assault weapons. Further, they want increased restrictions on downloadable schematics for 3-D printed weapons, and the removal of the NRA’s tax-exempt status.

Nurah Abdulhaqq, from Atlanta, says that he was motivated to march because of gun violence having struck his family.

“My cousin was gunned down two years ago, that’s what motivated me. Inner city gun violence matters, everyday shootings matter.”

Americans are fed up with the NRA’s toxic grip on American politicians. Today, we stand with young people marching on the NRA headquarters. In November, we’ll stand with them and vote. #MarchOnNRA #VoteThemOut pic.twitter.com/X02r4GBGCx — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) August 4, 2018

A small group of counter-protesters showed up, according to The Chicago Tribune, but they were kept away from each other by police barricades.

Anti-NRA marcher Lindsey Nystrom, 18, said that it’s important for both sides of the debate to hear each other and communicate with each other civilly, and to not fight and argue.

“When you’re just yelling at each other, nothing is going to change and no one is going to change their minds. It’s such a different energy when you take the time to really listen and have a conversation. That’s why we came today. That’s what we wanted.”

In fact, the NRA might not be a thing much longer, if recent court filings from the organization are to be believed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the gun-rights group recently filed court documents alleging that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other New York entities are driving the group out of business. One insurance backer has already cut ties with the group, leaving it without liability insurance, and bankers are now hesitant to associate with the group as well.

However, the group’s court filings may be a bit hyperbolic, as the group continues to enjoy a steady stream of donations and is said to be financially sound.