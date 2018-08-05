Pamela Anderson Told Her 32-Year-Old Boyfriend He Can Dump Her If Her Looks Go

"One day, I am going to fall apart," the 51-year-old blonde bombshell told her new boytoy.

Pamela Anderson has been a sex symbol for more than two decades, and her striking blonde beauty won legions of adoring male fans.

So it may come as no surprise that the 51-year-old actress has warned her 32-year-old boyfriend that she’d understand if he dumps her once she loses her looks.

Pamela has been dating 32-year-old French soccer star Adil Rami since May 2017 and recently moved to the South of France to live with him.

Anderson said she’s extremely happy living in France with her much-younger new boyfriend, but suggested the relationship could have a short shelf life.

‘One Day I Am Going To Fall Apart’

Pamela said she told Rami (via the Daily Mail): “I say to Adil, ‘One day, I am going to fall apart, you know that? So be prepared. Let’s be in love for as long as we are in love. And if there is ever one day where you look at me and go, ‘ugh,’ well, I can always go and live in another country.'”

Anderson shot to worldwide fame playing a lifeguard on the hit 1990s TV series Baywatch. Thanks to her bombshell curves, Anderson quickly became an international sex symbol.

#pamelaanderson A post shared by @ pamelaandersontotal on Aug 4, 2018 at 1:24am PDT

At the height of her fame, Pamela was a pinup sensation who posed nude and made the cover of Playboy magazine a record 15 times.

There are multiple reports that Anderson is engaged to Rami after she was photographed wearing what appears to be an engagement ring, but the pro athlete has shot down those rumors.

Pamela still has a sensational bikini body at age 51, thanks to a vegan diet and regular workout that include light weightlifting and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

In 2010, the mom-of-two insisted the vegan diet helped her manage hepatitis C, which she was diagnosed with in 2002.

“I have hepatitis C and I feel great, which I think has a lot to do with my diet,” Anderson said in 2010. “I feel better [following a vegan diet]. I always feel healthy.”

Vegan Diet Fan

Pamela also follows a plant-based diet because she loves animals and hates the idea of eating them. She has long been an activist for PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Like most Hollywood celebrities, Anderson has undergone some plastic surgery. She admitted getting breast implants early in her career and uses hairpieces and wigs to fluff up her blonde mane.

In 2017, Anderson looked uncharacteristically haggard and rough while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Shutterstock

Pamela has been coy about whether she had a facelift, but her fuller face recently has fueled plastic surgery rumors.