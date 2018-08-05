Lance Bass Loses ‘Brady Bunch’ House Due To Unforeseen Circumstances In ‘Shady Brady’ Real Estate Mixup

The NSYNC singer is crushed to learn that he was outbid in the sale of the iconic TV house—and he questions how it happened.

Lance Bass is feeling heartbroken following a misunderstanding regarding the sale of The Brady Bunch house, the iconic California property used for the exterior shots of the ABC sitcom from 1969 to 1974. Last month, the famous home, located on 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, hit the market for the first time since 1973, with an asking price of $1,885,000, spawning a real estate frenzy among Brady Bunch fans.

On Friday, Bass took to social media to tell fans his bid on the house was “accepted” and he had plans for a “super fun” project with the Brady house. But in a sad turn of events, Bass has now revealed that he will not be purchasing the home after all.

Bass posted to Twitter and Instagram to reveal his story of a “shady Brady.” The 39-year-old singer explained that he was told by the agent representing the estate that he had made the winning bid, which he noted was “WAY” over the asking price. Bass revealed that the agent even wrote up the winning bid for his team after informing him of the good news.

“This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike,” Bass wrote.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the NSYNC alum was so pumped for the project that he even extended an invite to his new pad to Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, in which she joked that they could dine on “Silver Platters,” a reference the name of the Brady kids’ singing group on the ’70s sitcom.

Lance Bass says his offer to buy Brady Bunch house has been 'accepted' https://t.co/OQSqxtIXxt — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 4, 2018

After celebrating his real estate win, Bass was given the bad news about the house the following day.

“The next day, due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished.”

The news is a huge blow to Bass and Brady fans alike. The singer had already revealed that he planned to remake the inside of the house to look the way it did on the classic sitcom. He assured fans he had no intention of tearing down the property, which is located in a hot, high development area that is ripe for teardowns. With Bass now out of the picture, the future of the property appears to be very much up in the air.

When the 2,500 square foot Brady Bunch house went up for sale last month, the Los Angeles Times reported that the sellers planned to give first consideration to bidders who wanted to preserve the classic TV home in lieu of selling to a developer.

“We’re not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down,” listing agent Ernie Carswell told The Times. “We’re going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it.”

While the interior layout of the Dilling Street property does not resemble the famous TV show house (interior scenes for The Brady Bunch were filmed in a studio), Carswell described the classic home as “a postcard of exactly what homes looked like in the 1970s,” including wood-paneled walls, floral wallpaper, a built-in bar in the living room, and a working intercom.