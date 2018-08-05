Comedian Barry Chuckle Dies At Age 73

According to his manager, the entertainer died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family.

A dark cloud looms over the comedy industry as the world was forced to say goodbye to Barry Chuckle. Half of the “Chuckle Brothers” duo and legally named Barry Elliot, the comedian’s manager Phil Dale has confirmed the passing of the entertainer. Barry was 73-years-old and surrounded by his wife and family when he died peacefully in the comfort of his home.

Unsurprisingly, Paul – the other half of the Chuckle Brothers – who spent the last five decades sharing a comedy career with Barry is devastated by the loss of his brother, Metro reports.

“I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend,” Paul said following the death of his brother.

Daily Mail reports the official statement from the family via the manager thanks fans for their love and support for Barry Chuckle over the past five decades, “The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”

The statement concluded asking for privacy and respect to give the family time to grieve the loss in peace.

“There will be no further comment at the moment and it would be much appreciated if the privacy of Barry’s family is respected at this most difficult time.”

Paul has asked me to send a message to thank EVERYONE for your lovely messages this morning, he is absolutely devastated so unable to respond himself but your messages really do help and he knows Barry would so happy to know how much he was loved, Sue X — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) August 5, 2018

Born in Rotherham, West Yorkshire on Christmas Eve of 1944, Barry was three years older than his brother Paul. The duo also have two older brothers named Brian and Jimmy who perform under the name “The Patton Brothers,” which was named after the boys’ father who was also a performer.

James – Barry’s father – was both a dancer and comedian. Even his mother Amy got her feet wet in the show business industry as a dancer.

Barry and his brother Paul launched their way to fame after winning a talent show called Opportunity Knocks back in 1967 under the performance name “The Chuckles.” The duo proceeded to more success on another TV talent show called New Faces in 1974.

Barry Chuckle – a life in pictures https://t.co/yN4pSlrpg8 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 5, 2018

Tributes to the comedian continue to pour in on social media. Comedian Jack Whitehall tweets that he was “obsessed with the Chuckle Brothers” during his childhood.

Really sad about the passing of Barry Chuckle, as you may know i was obsessed with the Chuckle Brothers as a kid. Legends. Rest in peace. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) August 5, 2018

Singer Dua Lipa also reflected on all the laughs Barry and his brother Paul offered her during her childhood.

To me. To you. So sad to hear about the passing of Barry Chuckle. Thank you for being a part of my childhood and for the hours spent in laughter. #Chucklevision — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2018

Rapper Tinchy Stryder, who collaborated with Barry and his brother Paul, in 2014 on his track “To Me, To You (Bruv)” also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the comedian.

Funny, Down to earth, super cool, talented, humble legend. Rest in peace Barry Chuckle! #ToMeToYouBruv ????????❤️ — Tinchy Stryder (@TinchyStryder) August 5, 2018

At the time, Barry’s manager noted it was “fun to watch” the brothers worth with the rapper on the music video.

Barry’s cause of death has not been released to the public. His fans, however, were aware the entertainer had been ill as he had to cancel summer work per doctor’s orders. According to representatives of the comedian, his health took a turn for the worse shortly after.

Barry, alongside his brother Paul, had recently been working on a new series titled Chuckle Time.