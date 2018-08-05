‘Grab Her By The P****’: University Student Reportedly ‘Quoted Trump Before Raping Girl’

The perpetrator found it funny, the victim said in court.

A university student reportedly quoted Donald Trump, saying “grab her by the p****” before assaulting a fellow student, according to the latter’s statement to a court.

Huge Penfold is accused of grabbing a fellow student’s crotch on top of her clothes before quoting the American president. The victim, whose name has not been released to protect her identity, told the court that Penfold found the entire ordeal funny, reports the Telegraph.

“He found it funny. I said that it wasn’t funny and asked him to leave,” she told the court.

The timeline of the accused’s actions coincides with the discovery of the Access Hollywood tapes, in which Trump had told Billy Bush that the best way to seduce a woman was to “grab her by the p****.”

Penfold is also accused of raping the student during a night out some days later. According to court documents, Penfold had been assaulting the victim regularly after they first met in September 2016, which led the woman to report him to the university authorities. However, no significant action was taken as Penfold reportedly continued assaulting the woman.

“He has been sexually assaulting me, light touch, since November [2016] and probably before that,” the victim had earlier told the police.

She alleged that she had been raped by Penfold after a night out with friends at the Lincoln city center. She told the court that Penfold had messaged her in the early hours of that night, asking if he could meet her, and she acceded to the request.

Penfold reportedly quoted Trump from the Access Hollywood tapes before assaulting the victim. Scott Olsson / Getty Images

The two of them had been watching Netflix when Penfold allegedly asked the woman to take off her jeans, telling her it would make her feel more comfortable. Both of them were inebriated at the time.

He then tried to touch and kiss her, and despite the woman “not consenting,” climbed on top of her.

“He said, ‘Do you want me to make this quick?’ I nodded. It lasted less than five minutes,” she told the court.

She later confronted Penfold about the incident, asking him why would he persist when she clearly was drunk and said no to his advances. He texted her back saying he was “really sorry.”

“I very clearly was not consenting,” she told the court.

I got the impression that afterward, he realized what he had done. It wasn’t consensual.”

Penfold is also accused of having raped another woman after another night out with friends, but he denies having raped either of the two women, saying that the sex he had with them was consensual.