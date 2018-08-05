Amal Clooney Channels Angelina Jolie’s Leg Look With Thigh-High Slit Dress For Date Night With George

The gorgeous human rights attorney is all smiles as she steps out with her man.

Amal Clooney had her very own leg moment. The wife of George Clooney was recently photographed in a sexy date night ensemble that showed off her fabulous legs—or at least one of them.

For a dinner date with her famous husband in Lake Como, Italy, Amal Clooney wore a black and white striped maxi gown by Michelle Mason. The gown featured a thigh-high slit as well as flutter/spaghetti strap sleeves, according to Pop Sugar. And the super high slit showed just enough leg to give the international human rights lawyer her very own Angelina Jolie moment for one of the couple’s first joint appearances just one month after George was involved in a motorcycle crash.

Amal’s leggy look is reminiscent of Angelina Jolie’s famous 2012 black Oscars dress that boasted a slit that showed so much skin that the actress’s “right leg” was trending on Twitter. Jolie’s viral fashion moment spawned a slew of memes, its own Twitter account, and an onslaught of copycats as everyone from to Tyra Banks to Rachel McAdams replicated the look in subsequent fashion moments.

Amal Clooney is known for her impeccable sense of style (did you see that sunny royal wedding look for Meghan and Harry’s big day in May?), but she probably isn’t trying to steal Jolie’s “leggy” thunder with her latest look.

There have long been rumors of a feud between the two women despite the close friendship between Amal’s husband George and Angelina’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Last year, an insider told Life and Style that Jolie was jealous of Clooney and couldn’t stand being around” her.

“Not because Amal was unkind or rude, but solely because Angie was filled with envy. Angelina would even knock Amal’s looks and fashion sense,” the source said.

It’s unlikely that Angelina Jolie would have anything unkind to say about Amal Clooney’s latest date night look, which once again solidifies her as a fashion icon.

Of course, it’s no surprise that while Amal loves fashion, she can get irked when her designer outfits make bigger headlines than her human rights cases. But earlier this year, Amal told Vogue she is able to balance her love for fashion with her very serious work as an attorney.

“I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box,” Amal told Vogue in May. “There’s no reason why lawyers can’t be fun—or actresses can’t be serious.”