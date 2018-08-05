How Meghan Markle’s Dresses With Pockets Proves She’s Still A Feminist

There might be more to the Duchess' preference for dresses with pockets than meets the eye.

Meghan Markle, otherwise known as the Duchess of Sussex, has taken to wearing dresses with pockets.

A royal expert has suggested that Duchess Meghan is making a statement to the fashion industry by choosing to wear dresses with pockets.

Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing dresses with pockets a lot lately. During her tour in Ireland with Prince Harry, she wore a bold green dress with functional pockets, reported Marie Claire. Then, there was the dark denim dress with pockets she wore at the Senteblae ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Windsor, reported The Express.

Fans and admirers of the Duchess of Sussex have slowly started to notice her particular attraction to dresses with functional pockets. Like most women, Prince Harry’s wife seems to adore clothes with deep, usable pockets.

Women love dresses or any clothes that have functional pockets because they come in handy, but unfortunately, they are rare. Camilla Olson talked about the lack of pockets in women’s clothes with The Atlantic. Olson, the creative director of a high tech fashion firm, believes the lack of pockets is just one example of sexism in the fashion industry.

“I honestly believe the fashion industry is not helping women advance. We [women] know clearly we need pockets to carry technology and I think it’s expected we are going to carry a purse. When we’re working, we don’t carry purses around. A pocket is a reasonable thing,” Olson said.

Olson adds that pockets in women’s clothing were seen as an unappealing aesthetic. In the rare occasion that there are pockets placed on women’s clothes, they are there for decorative reasons and aren’t functional.

Many women, particularly feminists, share Olsan’s beliefs. Meghan Markle’s decision to wear dresses with pockets has been interpreted as a direct message to the fashion industry because she is a strong advocate for women’s rights herself. Dr. Carolyn Harris, a royal historian based in Canada, believes the Duchess of Sussex is trying to influence the fashion industry to create women’s clothes with functional pockets.

“By wearing dresses with pockets frequently, the Duchess of Sussex may be exerting subtle pressure on the fashion industry to create more dresses with pockets, allowing women to have the option of fashion that is functional as well as decorative,” Dr. Harris said.

Meghan Markle’s wardrobe picks may be her simple preference. However, her choice to wear dresses with pockets to send a message to the fashion industry, as Dr. Harris suggested, is quite probable. After all, the former TV star was a working woman in Hollywood and is still a strong advocate of women’s rights.