The Queen’s Sweet Birthday Message To Meghan Markle Proves Their Close Bond

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday and received many celebratory posts and messages wishing her a special day. However, there was one Instagram post that stood out from the rest, made from the royal family’s account, also known to be the Queen’s official account, as reported by Hello! magazine.

Queen Elizabeth II and Markle have formed a close bond, revealed by the sweet message and photograph the British monarch chose to wish Markle a happy birthday.

The message is short and sweet, but the photograph dates back to the first official event the two attended together.

Ironically, Markle’s birthday lands on the same day as the Queen’s late mother’s birthday. The Queen had a very close relationship with her mother, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 101.

The monarch has appeared to take Markle under her wing — she invited her to spend Christmas at Sandringham before she was married to Prince Harry and traveled with her to Cheshire a little over a month ago, where they spent a night together on a train. The outing marked a first for the Queen as the honor had never been bestowed previously upon Princes William and Harry, nor the Duchess of Cambridge.

Many pictures of the two laughing and chatting together have circled the web, giving testament to just how well Markle has assimilated into the royal family, and more importantly, how she has won over the Queen’s approval.

KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx / AP Images

Meghan Markle commented in an interview with the BBC about her relationship with the Queen.

“When I met her I had such a deep understanding and, of course, incredible respect for being able to have that time with her, and she’s an incredible woman.”

Royal biographer and editor of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward commented on the relationship, as reported by Yahoo!.

“It’s not often we see the 91-year-old in stitches, but the Queen clearly loves her new granddaughter-in-law’s sense of humour…she does obviously enjoy her company.”

An insider for Us Weekly also spoke to why the two have formed such a close bond.

“The Queen has a brilliant sense of humor. That’s one of the first things that brought her and Meghan closer. It’s that warm side of her that has made Meghan feel so at ease.”

Meghan Markle’s first birthday as a royal family member was spent at a wedding of one of Prince Harry’s closest friends, Charlie van Straubenzee, which took place in Frensham in Surrey. Prince Harry attended as best man and the couple was accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.