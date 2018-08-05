Pastor Leads Prayer At Trump Rally Asking God To Shield President From ‘Jungle Journalism’

Pastor Gary Click also compared Trump to David of the Bible, fighting Goliath.

Donald Trump certainly has his share of proponents and detractors, but at an Ohio rally on Saturday, August 4, Trump’s speech was preceded by a pastor who may well be one of Trump’s biggest fans.

The rally was considered by many outlets as a last-effort for Donald Trump to try and keep Democratic candidate Danny O’Connor from beating Republican candidate Troy Balderson in Ohio’s historically Republican 12th district in a special election to be held this-coming Tuesday.

According to CNN, the president spoke to a large crowd of excited supporters. But before Trump addressed the crowd on Saturday, a pastor by the name of Gary Click came out to give an invocation to the Ohio crowd.

Click prayed for Donald Trump who he called “bold, courageous, and lionhearted.” He went on to state that the president reminded him of David, a figure appearing in the Holy Bible who fights a giant named Goliath.

Twitter was vehemently discussing the incident overnight.

"The pastor giving the invocation at President Trump's rally Saturday night in Ohio prayed to God to protect Trump from the 'jungle journalism'" https://t.co/pdYgEwYCIg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 5, 2018

Gary Click continued the prayer as he gushed over Donald Trump’s “vision” and “cause” and then later went on to verbally bash news outlets and journalism he believes are unfairly critical of the president and his current administration.

“God, I think of David when I think of our president. Lord, David took on that mighty giant by the name of Goliath, when he reared his ugly head. And even his closest allies said to him ‘what are you doing?’ And David answered with a simple question, and he said ‘Is there not a cause?’ I thank you for a president who has a vision for the cause of making America great again… Tonight, I pray that you will protect our President and his family with a shield of faith, Lord, that shield of faith against the fiery darts of the wicked one, Lord, against that jungle journalism that extorts the truth and distorts honesty and integrity every single day, gets in his face with lies and mistruths and innuendos.”

According to The Hill, Gary Glick is not only an enthusiastic pastor, he is also a member of the Ohio GOP’s State Central Committee.

Trump’s visit to Ohio likely came as a response to recent polling, which potentially puts Ohio’s 12th district within significant reach of being won by a Democratic candidate.

According to RealClearPolitics, the latest poll, as conducted by Monmouth, still indicates a slim Republican victory for the upcoming special election, but only by only a single point. Polling prior to that showed an approximate 11 point lead.

Ohio’s 12th district is historically Republican-leaning and a win for Democrats in that district would potentially indicate a serious problem for House and Senate Republicans up for re-election wishing to retain their seats in the upcoming midterm elections this November.

Currently, polls suggest that the odds favor Democrats overall for taking back the United States House of Representatives in 2018. Conversely, polls do favor Republicans to hold onto control of the Senate.

The House of Representatives currently sits at 199 Democrat seats and 206 Republican seats.