Nintendo Switch To Release ‘Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse’ This September

The highly-anticipated retro game is about to hit shelves soon.

The retro game Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse will be released on the Nintendo Switch this September 21, 2018. The developers of the point-and-click game have included a new feature and user interface for the version that will be released for Nintendo’s best-selling hybrid gaming console.

According to VG247, the Nintendo Switch version of Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse will have behind-the-scenes movies for players. Gamers must play to gain access to the scenes. The movies will unlock videos which give players a peek at how the game was developed and show interviews with the game’s developers, explained My Nintendo News.

Besides the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes movies, the team behind Broken Sword also fitted the Nintendo Switch version of the game with an interface that takes full advantage of the features in the Japanese gaming giant’s best-selling console. Players will be able to switch from playing with the Joy-Con and touch screen seamlessly.

Charles Cecil, the CEO and founder of Revolution Software, the video game developer responsible for the Broken Sword series, seemed optimistic about their point-and-click title being released on the Nintendo Switch.

“[The] Switch is so wonderfully accessible–and adventures offer the ideal portable game experience. We were determined to make the most of the Nintendo’s innovative hardware with exclusive content and controls. This really is the ideal way to experience Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse,” he said.

According to Dan Whitehead, a senior contributor for Eurogamer, The Broken Sword series has struggled in the past to appeal to mainstream gamers. The series’ revival was all thanks to crowdfunding from loyal fans. Whitehead suggests that in trying to please old fans of the Broken Sword series, developers may have alienated any new gamers who could have been interested in the game. As such, the game’s developers may be having a hard time appealing to a new generation of players, at least for now.

If Cecil is correct in thinking that the Nintendo Switch is the perfect console for Broken Sword, however, then the series might be able to appeal to the younger generation of gamers in the future. The Nintendo Switch has become a popular console for old and new players alike. Releasing Broken Sword 5 on the portable console might give its game developers a way to attract new gamers to the series as a whole.

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse is currently available on PC, PS4, Vita, and Xbox One. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch worldwide starting September 21, 2018 for USD$29.99.