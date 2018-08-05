Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth May Never Marry, But Not Breaking Up, According To ‘TMZ’

The couple are reportedly completely happy to stay engaged forever.

A new development about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is coming from a TMZ via a source who is allegedly close with the high-profile couple. The report alleges that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are actually quite far from breaking up. In fact, it appears they are doing just great.

Cyrus and Hemsworth both find the rumors of a looming breakup to be entertaining and even laughable, the report from TMZ stated. The recent article, which appears to have been posted today at 1:00 a.m. PDT, went on to state that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are both still very much in love and just don’t currently the concept of marriage to be of particular value to their relationship, nor is it a priority.

When TMZ reporters asked the anonymous source why the couple would even bother getting engaged if, in fact, they had no plans to get married. The source answered that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s October 2016 engagement was actually more symbolic in nature than it was a specific promise to get married in the traditional sense.

Ultimately, the engagement was allegedly just about being in a committed relationship and nothing more.

A potentially different source for TMZ also further clarified the nature of their relationship, stating that the couple are not only perfectly happy but moreover, they’re the ideal fit for one another and was quoted directly.

“They’re both super chill and grounded. They’re perfect for each other.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dis Dipasupil / Getty Images

Less than a year ago, in September of 2017 to be exact, Miley Cyrus was publicly skeptical about the idea of marriage coming anytime in the foreseeable future. She appeared unconcerned and non-receptive to the prospect of settling down, as Cyrus told reporters in no uncertain terms that she was in no hurry to get married. Miley reportedly couldn’t even envision getting married at that time, according to Teen Vogue.

“I’m just riding this out, I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do.”

While numerous outlets continue to report on rumors and speculation about the famous couple, no official word from either Cyrus or Helmsworth has been made publicly about the prospect of a looming breakup or an upcoming wedding. Both have active careers and Liam Hemsworth is expected to begin work on a new movie soon.

Other rumors have circulated online and via social media outlets that Miley Cyrus may, in fact, be currently pregnant, according to Life & Style Magazine, which is also an unconfirmed rumor.