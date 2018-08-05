Paul Walker’s Family Opens Up On His Death, And Touching Trailer For Upcoming Documentary ‘I Am Paul Walker’

Nearly five years ago, actor, brother, son, and father Paul Walker tragically died in a single-car automobile accident when he was just 40-years-old. Paul Walker was the co-star of one of the biggest action movie franchises, The Fast and the Furious, and though he was adored by millions, little is known about the late actor. Later this month, fans will learn more about the legendary actor, as a documentary about his life will air on the Paramount Network titled I Am Paul Walker.

As seen in the video below, Walker’s father, Paul, and his younger brothers, Cody and Caleb, recently appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the beloved actor ahead of the upcoming release of I Am Paul Walker. Cody told Good Morning America that his brother didn’t idolize the Hollywood lifestyle. Instead, away from the spotlight, he spent a lot of his time working with his non-profit, Reach out WorldWide (ROWW), an organization of first-responders and other professionals in the medical and construction field to help give relief to victims of natural disasters.

One of the reasons Paul Walker avoided publicity is because he was very protective of his daughter, Meadow. Cody shared a story about his brother and Meadow, as ABC News documented.

“He would say things like, ‘I only have this many more years until she’s all grown up’…He had signed on to do an entire another, like, three-movie deal. And then got the news that she was gonna come live with him. And he went immediately to go get himself out of it, but it was just beyond that point of no return. And it crushed him.”

Now, Meadow is 19-years-old, and inspired by her dad’s charitable contributions, she formed a charity in his name, The Paul Walker Foundation, a worldwide organization designed to help those in need for food and other assistance.

Paul Walker’s tragic death is still very hard on his family, and in a voice choked with tears, his dad shared a personal story about his son with Good Morning America, as ABC News reported.

“I see Paul’s face all the time. I had this, whatever you wanna call it, and this voice said, ‘Good to see you, Dad.’ And then it was, ‘Don’t be afraid, it’s your son Paul.’ Crazy, but I think of that…it makes me feel good.”

Though his death has been extremely hard on his family and friends, their participation in the upcoming documentary and Meadow’s work with her charity are wonderful tributes to Paul Walker, and his legacy continues to inspire others.

I Am Paul Walker airs at 9 p.m. EST on the Paramount Network on August 11.