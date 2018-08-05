Watch Chelsea Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Start Time, FA Community Shield Opens English Season

Traditional kickoff to England season features 2017/2018 FA Cup Winners Chelsea facing runaway Premier League champions Manchester City.

The England 2018/2019 football season gets underway on Sunday with the traditional FA Community Shield match pitting the previous season’s FA Cup winner against the champion of the English Premier League, as The Sun explains, which this year means that the game will feature an elite-level top-flight clash between Chelsea, winners of the FA Cup, and multiple-record-setting Premier League champions Manchester City in a game that will live stream from London.

The match gives new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri a chance to grab silverware in his first official outing at the Chelsea helm after coming over from Serie A side Napoli. But Manchester City can continue the momentum from a season that saw the Citizens become the first team in Premier League history to record 100 points on their way to their first title under Manager Pep Guardiola, as The Independent reported.

But Guardiola says that the Community Shield match marks not a continuation of his team’s historic 2017/2018 season — but a new beginning.

“Momentum was a time ago, it was last season. We don’t have momentum because we didn’t start, not yet,” Guardiola said on Saturday. But he added that his team wants to win the match and take home the Shield, because “it’s a final.”

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri could win a trophy in his first official game with the reigning FA Cup champions. Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Chelsea vs. Manchester City 2018 FA Community Shield match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. British Summer Time at 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium in London, England. In the United States, the start time for the FA Community Shield will be 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

Manchester City set a series of records in staking their claim to be the greatest English top-flight team of all time. In addition to the unprecedented triple-digit point total, according to ESPN, the Sky Blues won the Premier League by 19 points, beating the record of 18 set by Manchester United in 1999/2000. The team’s 32 wins out of the season’s 38 games was also a new record, as was the total of 106 goals scored.

Arsenal hoisted the 2017 FA Community Shield trophy, the FA recounted, defeating Chelsea in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Under the rules of the FA Community Shield, in the event of a level score after 90 minutes, the teams go straight to the penalty shootout, with no extra time played.

Watch a preview of the Chelsea vs. Manchester City 2018 FA Community Shield match in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a free live stream of the 2018 FA Community Shield match pitting Chelsea vs. Manchester City, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, football fans can watch the Chelsea vs. Manchester City trophy match free of charge.

In the United Kingdom, the FA Community Shield game will live stream via BT Sport.