Kylie Jenner Wants To Look As Good As Kim Kardashian, Thinks Her Sister Looks Better Than Ever, Per ‘HL’

Kylie Jenner reportedly aspires to look like her older sister, Kim Kardashian, who recently revealed that she weighed only 119 pounds.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner is still looking to shape up after giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, back in February. Now she is reportedly using Kim as her inspiration to get whipped into shape.

“Kylie is getting major body inspiration from her big sister, yet again. Kim has always been a great role model and paved the way for everything Kylie has accomplished in life. Kylie agrees with the sisters that Kim looks sexier than ever, so she has been trying to replicate Kim’s routine,” an insider close to the reality star revealed.

The source added that Kylie Jenner is “finally” starting to work out on the regular following the birth of her baby girl, and that she is trying to be more conscious of the food she’s eating, much like her big sister, Kim Kardashian.

“Kylie is finally starting to work out on a more regular basis and she is even being more aware of her diet and what she puts into her body… just like Kim. Kylie thinks Kim is the hottest sister and mom in the family and she aspires to look as good as her big sis.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner may be trying to get in shape for a possible upcoming wedding to her baby daddy, Travis Scott. Rumors are flying that the couple may already be engaged in secret, and that Travis is planning an elaborate proposal that is set to happen during Kylie’s big 21st birthday celebration later this month.

Sources claim that the rapper is planning to pop the question and give the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star a ring on her special day. He’s so worried about getting the details right that he has even allegedly asked Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, for help picking out a ring and planning an epic proposal.

As many fans will remember, Kanye nailed his marriage proposal to Kim by giving her a huge diamond engagement ring, and renting out a baseball stadium. West took Kardashian to the stadium and surprised with with all of her friends and family members, and got down on one knee to pop the question. The entire proposal was caught by cameras, and Travis’ may also be.

It seems fans think Kylie Jenner’s post-baby body has already bounced back. However, the makeup mogul may be looking to tone up and get healthier going forward with help from Kim Kardashian.