WWE News: Miz Takes To Social Media To Answer Daniel Bryan’s Challenge, Updated ‘SummerSlam’ Nine-Match Card

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan cut a promo and called out The Miz. From the backstage area, The Miz was shown on the WWE TitanTron, and the two superstars went back and forth trash-talking one another. At the end of the segment, Daniel Bryan challenged “The A-Lister” for a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. The Miz didn’t give a definitive answer, but he stated that “The Yes Movement” is over. While he didn’t give an answer on SmackDown, The Miz took to social media on Saturday to provide a conclusive answer.

As WWE.com documented, “The A-Lister” posted a video on Instagram addressing the leader of “The Yes Movement.” As seen in the video below, The Miz said that his answer to Daniel’s SummerSlam challenge is “no, no, no.” He said that he is in the prime of his career, he has a gorgeous family, a new hit docuseries (Miz & Mrs.), and that he’s the most must-see superstar on SmackDown Live. The Miz stated that he’s an elite level of talent and deserves better than a match with Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam. Of course, this is just a storyline, and because of this hype, it’s almost guaranteed that the WWE universe will indeed see the two superstars square off at SummerSlam.

While that match is all but guaranteed, thus far, the WWE has booked eight matches for SummerSlam. There is still two weeks until the pay-per-view and given some of the storylines that are taking place on SmackDown and Raw, some of the matches below may be altered a bit by the time SummerSlam airs. Moreover, one or two additional bouts will likely be booked in addition to the matches listed below.

SmackDown Tag Team Title: Tournament Winners vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (Champions)

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander (Champion)

United States Title: Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Champion)

SmackDown Women’s Championship, Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella (Champion)

Intercontinental Title: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler (Champion)

Money in the Bank Contract Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss (Champion)

WWE Championship: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles (Champion)

Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

The WWE Raw Tag Team Championship is expected to be defended at SummerSlam as well, but a match for The B-Team has yet to be announced. Given the feud that Randy Orton currently has with Jeff Hardy, many fans are expecting the Hardy and Nakamura contest to become a triple threat match. For weeks, rumors have been circulating that the WWE Universal Championship contest will be changed to a triple threat with Bobby Lashley joining the action, though the WWE doesn’t seem to be heading in that direction. However, with two weeks left before SummerSlam, a change in the Brock Lesnar match could still happen.

WWE

SummerSlam airs live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network on August 19, 2018, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.