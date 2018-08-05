Meghan Markle Plans Secret Visit To United States To Make Amends With Her Father, ‘Mirror’ Reports

The pair have been estranged since the lead-up to the royal wedding in May.

Meghan Markle is ready to bury the hatchet with her dad, a new report claims.

Thomas Markle has been making headlines for some very public criticism of his daughter, who he accused of abandoning her family after she married Prince Harry and became the newest member of the British royal family. Now, a new report from the U.K.’s Mirror claims that Meghan wants to smooth out the relationship, and is planning a secret trip to the United States later this year to do it.

The secret visit with her father would come during a pre-planned trip to the states, an insider told the newspaper.

“The possibility of a reunion has been discussed and Meghan looks set to incorporate it into her trip,” the unnamed source said. “Thomas is apparently keeping two dates free at the end of the month with a view to traveling from his home in Mexico to LA to meet his daughter.

“The location and exact dates will be top secret for both their sakes. It is a very sensitive time for them, but the intent seems to be to heal the rift.”

Meghan Markle’s family drama has garnered plenty of attention in the media starting with the lead-up to the royal wedding. The attention put Meghan’s strained family relationship on display and gave a spotlight to some of the extended family that had something of a grudge with the actress.

The attention culminated with a controversy surrounding Meghan’s father, who took a payout from paparazzi so they could take some staged photos of what was supposed to be his wedding preparations. The plan backfired when reports came out that the entire situation was a fake, and Thomas Markle ultimately backed out of the wedding entirely after suffering a reported heart attack.

In the weeks that followed, Thomas Markle was increasingly vocal in his disappointment as he felt he was being frozen out of his daughter’s life. But he appeared to be softening, as the Sun recently reported that he asked other family members to stop publicly criticizing Meghan. Though that did not seem to work, however, as Meghan’s sister, Samantha, had some not-so-kind words on Meghan’s birthday and other family members continue to criticize her.

It is not clear exactly when Meghan Markle would be traveling to the United States to meet with her father, but the Mirror reported that the rendezvous would take place sometime later this month.