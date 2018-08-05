Kelsey Grammer Reveals Getting Fourth Wife’s Name Tattooed Near Private Area Will Keep Him From Cheating

There are a lot ways of ways married couples have been known to express their devotion and commitment to one another. However, Kelsey Grammer just might have all those married couples beat as Grammer recently revealed that to keep him from cheating on his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, he got her first name tattooed near his private area, per People.

Fourth time’s the charm for Kelsey Grammer, that is if his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, has anything to say about it; and as it so happens, she does. In a recent appearance on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, Conan, the former Frasier star, 63, told the host that although he’s not exactly hip on tattoos, he did get one at his wife’s request, but couldn’t show it as he would’ve had to flash the audience to do so.

It turns out, getting permanently inked near his groin was actually Walsh’s idea and in doing so, Grammer will be less inclined to ever cheat on her.

“It was more of sort of an ownership thing,” Grammer told Conan. “My wife said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I guess it was sort of based on the idea that if ever I thought maybe a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be … you know … [seeing] this particular piece of equipment [would see it] was already signed and owned by someone named Kayte.”

The former Cheers actor’s tattoo, which cost him a cool $60, has been a permanent fixture in his life since 2012. He got it done in Chicago with Walsh, who was pregnant at the time with couple’s first child, by his side the entire time. The two had only been married for just under two years when Grammer agreed to get it.

While many people would argue that it’s never a good idea to get ones significant others name tattooed on his or her body, especially to keep them from being unfaithful, it appears Walsh has every reason to think the Boss actor could possibly commit adultery and therefore, the tattoo will work as a way to keep him from straying.

Prior to marrying Walsh, Grammer had been married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille since 1997. The couple have two sons together, Mason, 16, and Jude, 13. However, after meeting Walsh in England, The Expendables 3 actor began an affair with her. After coming clean about his infidelity to Camille, she filed for divorce in 2010.

Just two weeks after his and Camille’s divorce was finalized in 2011, Grammer and Walsh got married.

In 2012, Grammer opened about his affair with Walsh during an interview with Anderson Cooper. The Back to You actor admitted his “regret” of not being honest with Camille about Walsh.

“It was the wrong decision. I should have come home from England when I first met Kayte and said, ‘Listen, I’ve met somebody and this hasn’t been working for a long time.’ And I regret not doing that. It was very painful and uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for Kayte, it was uncomfortable for all of us. There are a ton of things that I do regret but I can’t spend my life apologizing. … We make mistakes in life, but hopefully we’re with people who know how to forgive.”

Grammer and Walsh have been married for seven years now and have three kids together, daughter Faith Evangeline Elisa, 6, and sons Kelsey Gabriel Elias, 4, and Auden James Ellis, 1.