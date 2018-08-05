‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Thaao Penghlis Returns As Andre Dimera

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that actor Thaoo Penghlis is set to return as Andre DiMera.

According to an August 2 report by Soap Opera News, Days of Our Lives viewers will soon being seeing Thaao Penghlis back in Salem. While fans know that Andre DiMera was shocking killed by a mentally ill Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), he has returned from time to time in flashbacks and visions.

This month he’ll do the same for Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Andre will be seen when he appears to his former wife in a vision. It’s unclear why Kate will be seeing Andre. She may be remembering their good times together, or he may come to her in a dream or vision to offer her advice or solace.

Kate is currently engaging in a lot of deception. She’s got a lot of irons in the fire when it comes to hiding things from those close to her. She knows that Chad is the father of Abby’s baby, although everyone believes that Stefan is the father. She is also working with Stefan and Chad by playing both sides of their feud. In addition, she is also getting intimate with Salem’s new hunky lawyer, Ted (Giles Marini).

Andre could pop up to offer his insight on any number of Kate’s latest goings on. Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Andre during the August 13 episode.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the DiMera family is currently in disarray. Andre, Stefano (Joseph Mascolo), EJ (James Scott), and Lexi are all dead. Kristen is M.I.A., and Stefan and Chad (Billy Flynn) are at each other’s throats over Abigail.

Although Chad is married to Abigail, Stefan continues to carry a torch for her, or at least her former alter-ego, Gabby, whom he fell in love with while Abigail was going through her split personality drama.

Recently, Days of Our Lives fans took a poll to give their opinion on who Stefan’s next love interest should be. The majority of those polled revealed that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) should be Stefan’s new leading lady, with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) coming in second and third.

Other possible love matches for Stefan include Abigail, whom he believes is carrying his child, Kate, who is known to pick the wrong men, and is attracted to members of the DiMera family, and Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.