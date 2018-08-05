Meghan Markle Endured Unfortunate ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ At Prince Harry’s Friend’s Wedding

The Duchess of Sussex quickly adjusted her dress to cover up after an errant gust of wind.

On her 37th birthday, Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Prince Harry’s friends, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, nearly three months after her own wedding back in May. The event took place at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey.

According to a report from Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex actually went into the wedding separately because Prince Harry served as an usher at the nuptials. However, that was not the biggest headline from the event. Unfortunately, the new duchess ended up with an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction where she inadvertently showed a flash of her black lacy undergarments.

An ill-timed gust of wind blew as Markle got out of her car, and her top gaped open, revealing her black bra underneath while she waved to the crowd apparently unaware of what the errant breeze revealed. It appeared as if the top button of the duchess’s dress was undone, and shortly after her arrival, she fastened the top and went about mingling with other wedding guests, all smiles on her birthday.

People reported that the duchess wore a Club Monaco color-blocked dress with pleats in olive, pink and white on the skirt. She wore a knotted belt around her waist and carried a sleek clutch from Kayu. Atop her head, Markle placed a Philip Treacy fascinator in black, and she slipped her Aquazzura heels with bows on her feet.

Interestingly, according to many reports, the gorgeous Club Monaco dress remained available online at a reasonable price considering its royal champion wearing it at a high-profile wedding in the United Kingdom.

Meghan Markle suffers ‘wardrobe malfunction’ at friend's wedding: report https://t.co/DN2Y0Qgje8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2018

Princess Eugenie and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank, whose own royal wedding is fast approaching, also attended the wedding. On October 12, the happy couple, who have dated for seven years, will walk down the aisle of St. George’s Cathedral at Windsor Castle. Inquisitr recently reported that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, might be forced to miss 2018’s second royal wedding if her sister, Pippa Middleton, happens to give birth.

Neither Prince William, nor his wife, Kate Middleton, attended today’s wedding ceremony, which happened about 50 miles outside of London in the English countryside because they’re in the midst of enjoying a family vacation together in Mustique with their three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 3 months.

Prince Harry and Van Straubenzee have known each other since childhood, and Van Straubenzee also provided ushering services for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding.