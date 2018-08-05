‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fans Think Gabi Could Be The Girl For Stefan

Days of Our Lives fans have been debating who Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) next love interest should be.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, over 6,000 Days of Our Lives fans took a poll, and revealed their thoughts on who they believe Stefan’s new leading lady should be.

Shockingly, the majority of the fans polled believe that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) should be Stefan’s next love interest. Currently, Gabi completely hates Stefan, and blames him for just about everything that is wrong in her life at the moment. He framed her for Andre’s murder, which sent her to prison where she got attacked by another inmate. Her injuries from the attack ultimately led to her having complications from surgery and likely not being able to conceive any more children.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans have also seen Gabi’s daughter, Arianna, shy away from her mother due to the fact that she felt abandoned by her when she was away at prison. Currently, Gabi is in the middle of a revenge scheme in which she changed Abigail Deveraux-DiMera’s (Marci Miller) DNA test to make everyone think her unborn child was fathered by Stefan. It seems unlikely that Stefan and Gabi would ever be together, but unlikely couples happen all the time on soap operas.

Meanwhile, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) came in at a close second. Eve is closer to Stefan’s age, and has a scandalous past as well. In addition, she has also been romantically involved with other criminal characters, such as Eduardo Hernandez and Deimos Kiriakis.

The two could make an interesting couple, especially since they both have a tendency to cause trouble for other Salem citizens. The pair may be fun to watch, and could prove to be one of Days of Our Lives‘ baddest couples if the soap chooses to ever put them together.

Meanwhile, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) came in third place with 17 percent of the vote. Days of Our Lives currently has Chloe in a relationship with Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo), but the actor is set to leave the soap in the very near future. This means Chloe will be single again soon, and she’ll likely be looking for a new partner. Stefan is a powerful man, which is something that Chloe has been attracted to in the past. However, they don’t seem like a long term love story.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.