Kate Middleton May Be Forced To Miss Princess Eugenie’s Wedding If Sister Pippa Gives Birth

Princess Eugenie, the cousin of Prince William, is in the midst of making wedding plans, but Kate Middleton may have to miss the nuptials, according to Closer Weekly.

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, 34, is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews. The baby’s due date is in October, which may overlap with Princess Eugenie’s wedding, scheduled for Friday, October 12.

The two siblings are sharing pregnancy stories and baby clothes, according to a source quoted in Life & Style and reported by Closer.

“Kate has so much knowledge to share,” a source explained to Us Weekly. “She’s a walking baby encyclopedia at this point!”

Pippa was by Kate’s side when Kate gave birth to her third baby, Prince Louis. Kate will likely want to be by Pippa’s side as well, which may cause her to miss Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Pippa officially revealed her pregnancy in June in her column in Waitrose Kitchen magazine, according to People. Pippa explained in the column that she did not struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy illness that plagued Kate throughout her pregnancies.

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

“I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness,” Pippa wrote in her column, according to Hello! Magazine. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

Pippa is keeping up her normal routine with some small adjustments.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” she wrote in her column.

Although Kate may miss the occasion, wedding plans for Princess Eugenie are in full swing.

Princess Eugenie and Jack, who have been dating for seven years, have been planning their wedding since their announcement on January 22. They will be getting married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, according to Closer, which is were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

The royal couple has invited 1,200 members of the public to the wedding ceremony. After the ceremony, the couple will enjoy a carriage ride around Windsor. Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, is also involved in the planning.

Jack popped the question while the two were vacationing in Nicaragua, according to an interview the couple did with the BBC. Princess Eugenie said the engagement was “an incredible moment.”

The couple was most recently spotted at the wedding of Charlie van Staubenzee to Daisy Jenks in Surrey, according to People Magazine. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in attendance at the wedding.