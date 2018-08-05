Kim Kardashian Has Become ‘Fixated’ On Her Figure Due To Kanye’s Obsession With Model’s Body, Per Life & Style

Kim Kardashian has been working hard to get the perfect body, and sources claim it is all because of her husband, Kanye West.

According to an August 4 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kim Kardashian has become completely “fixated” on her body and it is all because Kanye West is obsessed with his new model’s body.

Sources tell the magazine that Kanye hired model Erica Jardim to promote his Yeezy Season 6 campaign, because he thinks she has the perfect body for his clothes. Now, Kim is said to be trying hard to get her shape up to her husband’s standards.

“He’s obsessed with [Erica’s] body. She’s super fit but also voluptuous,” and insider stated, adding that Kim Kardashian has now “become fixated with perfecting her body and seems to be modeling it after Kanye’s muse.”

A second source claims that Kim Kardashian is so obsessed with how she looks that she has been using plastic surgery to achieve what she believes to be the perfect look.

“Kim takes fat that has been removed from her arms, legs, and stomach via liposuction and gets it injected back into other areas of her body. She’s obsessed with looking perfect.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian sparked controversy among fans last week when she took to her Instagram story to film her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, telling her that she is so skinny that she looks like she doesn’t eat. Kim was overjoyed by their words as she tried to coax them into giving her more compliments on her thin frame.

During the series of social media videos, Kim revealed that she was down to only 119 pounds, and even less when she took her hair extensions out. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rubbed some fans the wrong way with her response to being called anorexic, and some even called the videos “triggering” to watch.

As many Kim Kardashian fans know, the reality star loves to show off her body. She often posts photos of herself on social media wearing only her lingerie, a bikini, or, at times, nothing at all. She does nude photo shoots frequently, and even revealed that she was completely naked during a photo shoot when President Donald Trump called her about Alice Johnson’s pardon.

“I was at a Steven Klein photo shoot, and if anyone knows who he is, it’s pretty much a nude shoot. So I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up. I’m like, ‘Get me a robe!’ I was kind of bugging out during the shoot because I was like, ‘Oh, my God, all of these amazing things are happening,'” Kim stated, adding that she wasn’t going to let anything stop her from being herself.

“I’m still gonna be me,” Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel during a recent appearance on his late night show.