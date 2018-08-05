‘Naruto’ And ‘Bleach’ Are Scheduled To Leave Netflix Next Month

Both popular anime series are scheduled to expire from the Netflix library next month.

If you have hit anime series Naruto or Bleach in your watch list, or you are currently binging through them, you are going to want to pick up the pace as both are scheduled for removal from the Netflix library with September, 2018, expiration dates.

According to What’s On Netflix, both anime shows have expiration dates of September 1. The Netflix fan site, however, does take the time to clarify expiration date doesn’t guarantee either series is officially leaving Netflix. The expiration date just means the content agreement the streaming giant currently has giving the right to stream Naruto and Bleach is up.

Whether the two anime series actually leave Netflix’s library depends on if the streaming giant is able to drum up another agreement to continue to hold on to the streaming rights.

For those anime fans who aren’t familiar with these two shows, here’s a quick overview of each series so you can decide if you should find time to binge through them this month just in case they do get removed for good.

Bleach

Bleach is an anime series based on Tite Kubo’s manga. The show tells the story of a high school boy named Ichigo Kurosaki who was born with the gifted ability to see ghosts. After his family gets attacked by an angry lost soul called a Hollow, Ichigo becomes a soul reaper. Ichigo uses his role as a soul reaper to protect people and to help troubled souls find peace.

Some fans might argue losing Bleach from the Netflix library isn’t a huge loss as the series is 16 seasons long with 366 episodes. Only the first three seasons of the anime series are available on Netflix at this time.

What’s On Netflix also clarifies the scheduled removal only applies to the series as the Bleach movies titled Hell Verse and Fade to Black do not have the same expiration date.

“Naruto” and “Bleach” Scheduled for Removal From Netflix in September https://t.co/X8fsJUDAOA pic.twitter.com/SSaELphmNO — What's On Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 3, 2018

Naruto

Based on the manga produced by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto is also an incredibly popular and well-known anime. The anime tells the story of a young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki aspiring to get recognition from both his peers and his village on his venture to become the Hokage (leader of the village).

Naruto, like Bleach, is a very lengthy anime series with 220 episodes stretching across five seasons. Also similar to Bleach, the series also only has three seasons streaming on Netflix. Netflix also houses several Naruto movies which are not currently scheduled for removal.

Where You Can Go To Watch Them Next

What’s On Netflix, recommends turning to a streaming service called Crunchyroll if you need a place to watch Naruto and Bleach if they end up getting removed from Netflix next month. Crunchyroll houses one of the largest collections of anime shows – including more episodes of Naruto and Bleach that what is currently available on Netflix.

Mano Kors / Shutterstock

Like Netflix, Crunchyroll does require members to pay a monthly subscription fee to enjoy streaming anime shows. After enjoying a free trial, members can pay $6.95 a month to gain access to a huge library of anime.